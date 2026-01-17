Logistics & Returns Coordinator | Spanish and Dutch
Posted on January 17, 2026
Breda
Spanish
Posted on January 17, 2026
About this role
As a Logistics & RMA Officer you ensure that goods are handled efficiently and accurately. You will be responsible for a variety of logistical and administrative tasks and will contribute to a safe, organised, and well-structured warehouse environment.
Most orders are shipped from an external main warehouse. However, you will also be co-responsible for the internal warehouse within the organisation. This internal warehouse handles a smaller number of orders as well as all RMA (return) shipments. From here, goods are occasionally shipped to customers, suppliers, or the external warehouse.
Key responsibilities:
- Receiving and registering incoming goods
- Inspecting the condition and quality of incoming and outgoing products
- Order picking and stock management
- Processing inbound and outbound shipments from carriers
- Registering and following up on RMA (Return Merchandise Authorization) requests
- Communicating with customers and suppliers regarding returns (via email and phone)
- Applying correct Dangerous Goods (DG) labeling for shipments
- Managing and maintaining warehouse documentation
- Ensuring the warehouse remains clean, safe, and well-organised
- Storing goods in the correct locations within the warehouse
Requirements
We are looking for a dynamic and motivated colleague who:
- Is a strong multitasker and works accurately and in an organised manner
- Speaks Spanish and Dutch fluently. If you speak Dutch on a B1 or B2 level, please feel free to still apply.
- Is able to perform both hands-on and administrative tasks (MS Office, CRM systems)
- Holds a forklift certificate (an advantage - not a must)
- Communicates clearly and collaborates easily with colleagues and other departments
- Has strong organisational and communication skills
- Can work independently as well as part of a team
- is located close to Breda
Salary
€2800-€3200 per month
The company
Our client is active in the Security industry. They are a distributor for all kinds of smart security items, which they sell in the Benelux.
Application Procedure
