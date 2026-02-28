Senior Assortment Planner | Temporary
Hilversum
English
About this role
Responsible for executing strategic planning for Sport products across the EMEA region, optimizing sales, inventory, and product health. Manage current and in-season assortment plans to drive sales, margin, stock efficiency, and product performance.
Key Responsibilities;
- Manage Sport Assortment Plans and update them and in-season at Franchise/Product Family x Channel level; break down plans into style-color formats.
- Own Open-to-Buy plans and validate them using Stock & Sales Plans to optimize sales, margin, inventory, and product health.
- Develop and integrate short-term account or brand-specific forecasts for internal operations, including replenishment data, customer data, sales promotions, marketing plans, and new product introductions or deletions.
- Analyze internal demand stream information and categorize it according to demand patterns; employ statistical techniques, business targets, causal factors, external market, and sell-through analysis to produce highly accurate global forecasts.
- Drive Responsive/AA plans for seasons 1-6; propose validated analytical forecasts to MPUs, collect feedback, and optimize revenue/inventory.
- Provide technical expertise, mentoring, and support within the demand planning function.
- Collaborate with cross-functional partners in Merchandising, Sales, S&IM, and Marketplace teams to optimize key seasonal Sport and Marketplace moments.
- Support documentation, timely communication, and technical consulting for the planning process.
Requirements
What You Bring:
- Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, Sport Management, or a related field.
- 6-8 years of experience in Sport Merchandising, Business Planning, or Assortment Planning.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills; able to translate data into actionable plans.
- Knowledge of Sport, product, and lifecycle management.
- Commercial acumen with the ability to influence decisions based on data.
- Experience with Marketplace segmentation and cross-functional collaboration.
- Proficiency in Excel and relevant planning tools; familiarity with SSPs, OTB planning, or related systems preferred.
- Fluent in English; additional EMEA regional languages a plus.
Salary
€5500-€6500 per month
The company
Our client is a big player in the retail space.
