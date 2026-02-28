Senior Assortment Planner | Temporary

Manage Sport Assortment Plans and update them and in-season at Franchise/Product Family x Channel level; break down plans into style-color formats.

Own Open-to-Buy plans and validate them using Stock & Sales Plans to optimize sales, margin, inventory, and product health.

Develop and integrate short-term account or brand-specific forecasts for internal operations, including replenishment data, customer data, sales promotions, marketing plans, and new product introductions or deletions.

Analyze internal demand stream information and categorize it according to demand patterns; employ statistical techniques, business targets, causal factors, external market, and sell-through analysis to produce highly accurate global forecasts.

Drive Responsive/AA plans for seasons 1-6; propose validated analytical forecasts to MPUs, collect feedback, and optimize revenue/inventory.

Provide technical expertise, mentoring, and support within the demand planning function.

Collaborate with cross-functional partners in Merchandising, Sales, S&IM, and Marketplace teams to optimize key seasonal Sport and Marketplace moments.

Support documentation, timely communication, and technical consulting for the planning process.

Responsible for executing strategic planning for Sport products across the EMEA region, optimizing sales, inventory, and product health. Manage current and in-season assortment plans to drive sales, margin, stock efficiency, and product performance.