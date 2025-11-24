Dutch speaking Financial Controller

International wholesaler with a diverse client base across retail, hospitality, and e-commerce

Multilingual team with 20+ languages and an informal, supportive culture

Focused on global supply chain optimisation and premium food products





Degree in Finance, Business Economics, or Accountancy (HBO/WO level)

5–7 years’ experience in international trade or logistics

Strong analytical skills and proficiency in SAP and Qlik (preferred)

Fluent in Dutch and English, with a proactive and hands-on attitude





Temporary to Permanent contract based on performance and fully funded pension

Market-conform salary plus travel allowance (€0.23/km)

5 weeks paid vacation (based on 40-hour workweek)

Company laptop and iPhone, or €25/month BYOD allowance





Join a dynamic international wholesaler specialising in the import and distribution of premium food brands across Europe. In this financial controller role, you’ll be a strategic partner to leadership, driving improvements in financial processes and supporting critical decision-making within a multicultural team that thrives on collaboration and global perspective.To apply, please send your CV in English and Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.