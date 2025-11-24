Dutch speaking Financial Controller
Posted on November 24, 2025
Kampen
Dutch, English
Posted on November 24, 2025
About this role
Join a dynamic international wholesaler specialising in the import and distribution of premium food brands across Europe. In this financial controller role, you’ll be a strategic partner to leadership, driving improvements in financial processes and supporting critical decision-making within a multicultural team that thrives on collaboration and global perspective.
About the Company
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
About the Company
- International wholesaler with a diverse client base across retail, hospitality, and e-commerce
- Multilingual team with 20+ languages and an informal, supportive culture
- Focused on global supply chain optimisation and premium food products
- Degree in Finance, Business Economics, or Accountancy (HBO/WO level)
- 5–7 years’ experience in international trade or logistics
- Strong analytical skills and proficiency in SAP and Qlik (preferred)
- Fluent in Dutch and English, with a proactive and hands-on attitude
- Temporary to Permanent contract based on performance and fully funded pension
- Market-conform salary plus travel allowance (€0.23/km)
- 5 weeks paid vacation (based on 40-hour workweek)
- Company laptop and iPhone, or €25/month BYOD allowance
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Requirements
Dutch, English, Finance, Accountancy
Salary
€4740 - €5078 per month
Want more jobs like this?Get Finance / Accounting jobs in Kampen delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Indirect Tax Specialist - English
Product Governance Lead
Senior Credit Controller | German & Dutch | Alkmaar
Assistant Financial Controller (ESA/ESTEC)
Intercompany Accountant (Temporary)