Dutch speaking Financial Controller

Posted on November 24, 2025
Kampen
Dutch, English
About this role

Join a dynamic international wholesaler specialising in the import and distribution of premium food brands across Europe. In this financial controller role, you’ll be a strategic partner to leadership, driving improvements in financial processes and supporting critical decision-making within a multicultural team that thrives on collaboration and global perspective.

About the Company

  • International wholesaler with a diverse client base across retail, hospitality, and e-commerce
  • Multilingual team with 20+ languages and an informal, supportive culture
  • Focused on global supply chain optimisation and premium food products

About You

  • Degree in Finance, Business Economics, or Accountancy (HBO/WO level)
  • 5–7 years’ experience in international trade or logistics
  • Strong analytical skills and proficiency in SAP and Qlik (preferred)
  • Fluent in Dutch and English, with a proactive and hands-on attitude

What You Get

  • Temporary to Permanent contract based on performance and fully funded pension
  • Market-conform salary plus travel allowance (€0.23/km)
  • 5 weeks paid vacation (based on 40-hour workweek)
  • Company laptop and iPhone, or €25/month BYOD allowance

To apply, please send your CV in English and Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.

Requirements

Dutch, English, Finance, Accountancy

Salary

€4740 - €5078 per month
