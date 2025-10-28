Senior Credit Controller | German & Dutch | Alkmaar
Posted on October 28, 2025
Alkmaar
Dutch, English
About this role
Senior Credit Controller - Dutch, German & English - Alkmaar area
For one of our international clients in the Alkmaar area, we are looking for an experienced credit controller with a keen eye for numbers and strong communication skills.
As a Senior Credit Controller, you are the key figure in efficiently managing and optimizing our accounts receivable portfolio. You are responsible for independently following up on outstanding invoices for the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany. In addition, you oversee the receivables portfolios in Poland and Finland. You monitor the quality of the receivables process and make adjustments where necessary.
Responsibilities/Tasks
- Maintain independent telephone and written contact with customers in The Netherlands, Belgium and Germany
- Supervise and monitor the receivables process in Poland and Finland.
- Identify bottlenecks and propose improvements within the receivables process.
- Prepare reports and analyse payment behaviour.
- Work closely with Inside Sales at local offices and the Finance team.
- Ensure correct processing of customer payments.
Requirements
- At least 5 years of experience in a similar position.
- Excellent command of Dutch, German, and English, both spoken and written. French is an advantage.
- Experience with international customers is essential.
- Strong communication and negotiation skills.
- Experience with credit management software (preferably Credit Device) and ERP systems.
- A proactive, independent work attitude with great attention to detail.
What's on Offer
- A dynamic and supportive team environment.
- Opportunities to gain experience in a reputable international company.
- Competitive salary and benefits package for the duration of the contract.
- A positive and inclusive workplace culture.
