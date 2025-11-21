Dutch and German speaking Accounts Receivable Manager
Alkmaar
Dutch, German
Manager
About this role
Are you an experienced Accounts Receivable professional fluent in Dutch and German, with a passion for international finance? Our client, a dynamic and fast-growing international organisation, is seeking a Senior Accounts Receivable Manager to take ownership of their European credit control operations. If you're ready to make an impact and thrive in a multilingual environment, this could be your next big move.
Key Responsibilities:
Your Profile:
To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
- Independently manage Accounts Receivable activities for customers in The Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany.
- Oversee and monitor Accounts Receivable processes in Poland and Finland, ensuring accuracy and efficiency.
- Analyse payment behaviour and prepare detailed reports to support strategic decisions.
- Collaborate closely with Inside Sales and Finance teams across multiple regions.
- Identify process bottlenecks and propose improvements to enhance the Accounts Receivable workflow.
- Solid experience in Accounts Receivable or credit management.
- Fluent in Dutch, German and English.
- Proven experience working with international customers and cross-border teams.
- Strong communication and negotiation skills, with a proactive and detail-oriented mindset.
- Familiarity with credit management software.
Requirements
Dutch, German, English
Salary
€4500 per month
