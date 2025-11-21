Dutch and German speaking Accounts Receivable Manager

Posted on November 21, 2025
Alkmaar
Dutch, German
Manager
About this role

Are you an experienced Accounts Receivable professional fluent in Dutch and German, with a passion for international finance? Our client, a dynamic and fast-growing international organisation, is seeking a Senior Accounts Receivable Manager to take ownership of their European credit control operations. If you're ready to make an impact and thrive in a multilingual environment, this could be your next big move.

Key Responsibilities:
  • Independently manage Accounts Receivable activities for customers in The Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany.
  • Oversee and monitor Accounts Receivable processes in Poland and Finland, ensuring accuracy and efficiency.
  • Analyse payment behaviour and prepare detailed reports to support strategic decisions.
  • Collaborate closely with Inside Sales and Finance teams across multiple regions.
  • Identify process bottlenecks and propose improvements to enhance the Accounts Receivable workflow.

Your Profile:
  • Solid experience in Accounts Receivable or credit management.
  • Fluent in Dutch, German and English.
  • Proven experience working with international customers and cross-border teams.
  • Strong communication and negotiation skills, with a proactive and detail-oriented mindset.
  • Familiarity with credit management software.

To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.

Requirements

Dutch, German, English

Salary

€4500 per month
