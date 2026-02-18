Technical Maintenance Engineer - Hotel
About this role
Are you a qualified technician looking for an exciting opportunity in a vibrant hotel environment? Join the team at a well-established 4-star hotel near Schiphol, where you’ll work in a dynamic, friendly team and contribute to a high-quality guest experience every day.
As part of the Technical Services team, you will play a key role in maintaining the highest standards of our hotel facilities. From resolving technical issues to ensuring the smooth running of daily operations, your expertise will contribute to an exceptional stay for our guests. No two days are the same, making this an exciting opportunity for a proactive and hands-on professional who thrives in a fast-paced environment.
Do you have an eye for detail, a passion for problem solving and a desire to make things run smoothly? Apply today and take the next step in your technical career! If you would like to find out more, please feel free to contact us - we would love to hear from you.
As a Technical Employee, you will be responsible for maintenance and technical support within the hotel. You’ll troubleshoot issues, perform preventive maintenance, and help create a safe and high-quality environment. Your responsibilities include:
- Troubleshooting and resolving technical malfunctions;
- Performing preventive maintenance and inspections;
- Providing technical support for events and setups;
- Conducting maintenance and repair work throughout the hotel;
- Logging reports and addressing hazards or damages.
Requirements
We are looking for a motivated, detail-oriented technician with a proactive mindset, with the following qualities:
- MTS/MBO diploma in a technical field;
- Knowledge of Dutch technical laws and regulations;
- Experience with technical drawings and documentation;
- A team player with a hands-on attitude;
- Willing to develop further through internal training.
Salary
For this position, the gross monthly salary ranges from €2500 to €3000, depending on experience and qualifications. Additional benefits such as healthcare coverage, discounts on hotels and restaurants, annual rewards, opportunities for professional development, and team-building events are offered.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.