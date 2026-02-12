Technical Developer Circular Knits

Are you passionate about technical apparel development and motivated by quality and innovation? Join our client’s Technical Development team at their Amsterdam headquarters and play a pivotal role in bringing sustainable, high-quality collections to life — from initial concept through to the final garment. Collaborating closely with Design, Merchandising, and global partners, you will help shape seasonal silhouettes, drive technical excellence, and ensure on-time delivery within a dynamic, fast-paced environment.

The deadline for applications is Monday, 16th February at 10:00.

The Department & Team

The Technical Development team is responsible for creating and delivering innovative, sustainable products. They manage the full end-to-end technical development process, from initial concept to final garment, driving high-quality standards and product excellence while achieving company and divisional KPIs.

Working closely with key stakeholders—including Product Development, Design, Merchandising, and global teams—this role plays a vital part in bringing the brand DNA to life.

The Position

Highly skilled and experienced in apparel technical development, with responsibility for managing and maintaining block libraries, as well as leading the development of new seasonal silhouettes across the global supply base.

Works closely with Design, Merchandising, and Product Development to interpret sketches, build cohesive collections, understand market requirements, and deliver against shared deadlines.

Key Responsibilities:

Research & development.

Responsible for participating in fit meetings including capturing comments, changes & communicating these internally and externally.

Information maintenance/data integrity: ensure accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of data in PLM (Product Lifecycle Management)

Adhere to critical path, both internally and externally to support the development and production of the collection achieving on time for delivery at all stages of the process

Liaising with the overseas offices and collaborating with sourcing, Central Quality Assurance regarding any quality issues

Ad hoc tasks such as sample organizing, meeting preparation, analysis, and reporting

The Ideal Candidate:

2–4 years’ experience in technical development, with a relevant bachelor’s or master’s degree in Fashion, Garment Technology, Pattern Cutting, or equivalent industry experience.

Strong product knowledge in apparel (preferably within the relevant category), including pattern cutting and technical construction; familiarity with PLM, Gerber (or equivalent), 3D software (e.g. Browzwear/Gerber 3D), and Adobe Suite is an advantage.

Hands-on, self-driven, and pragmatic, with a strong business mindset, high attention to data integrity, and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.

Good command of written and spoken English.

What you can expect from our client: