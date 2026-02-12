Technical Developer Circular Knits

Technical Developer Circular Knits

Posted on February 12, 2026
Amsterdam
Temporary
40 hours per week
Posted on February 12, 2026

About this role

Are you passionate about technical apparel development and motivated by quality and innovation? Join our client’s Technical Development team at their Amsterdam headquarters and play a pivotal role in bringing sustainable, high-quality collections to life — from initial concept through to the final garment. Collaborating closely with Design, Merchandising, and global partners, you will help shape seasonal silhouettes, drive technical excellence, and ensure on-time delivery within a dynamic, fast-paced environment.

The deadline for applications is Monday, 16th February at 10:00.

The Department & Team 

The Technical Development team is responsible for creating and delivering innovative, sustainable products. They manage the full end-to-end technical development process, from initial concept to final garment, driving high-quality standards and product excellence while achieving company and divisional KPIs.

Working closely with key stakeholders—including Product Development, Design, Merchandising, and global teams—this role plays a vital part in bringing the brand DNA to life.

The Position 

Highly skilled and experienced in apparel technical development, with responsibility for managing and maintaining block libraries, as well as leading the development of new seasonal silhouettes across the global supply base.

Works closely with Design, Merchandising, and Product Development to interpret sketches, build cohesive collections, understand market requirements, and deliver against shared deadlines.

Key Responsibilities: 

  • Research & development.
  • Responsible for participating in fit meetings including capturing comments, changes & communicating these internally and externally.
  • Information maintenance/data integrity: ensure accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of data in PLM (Product Lifecycle Management)
  • Adhere to critical path, both internally and externally to support the development and production of the collection achieving on time for delivery at all stages of the process
  • Liaising with the overseas offices and collaborating with sourcing, Central Quality Assurance regarding any quality issues
  • Ad hoc tasks such as sample organizing, meeting preparation, analysis, and reporting 

The Ideal Candidate:

  • 2–4 years’ experience in technical development, with a relevant bachelor’s or master’s degree in Fashion, Garment Technology, Pattern Cutting, or equivalent industry experience.
  • Strong product knowledge in apparel (preferably within the relevant category), including pattern cutting and technical construction; familiarity with PLM, Gerber (or equivalent), 3D software (e.g. Browzwear/Gerber 3D), and Adobe Suite is an advantage.
  • Hands-on, self-driven, and pragmatic, with a strong business mindset, high attention to data integrity, and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.
  • Good command of written and spoken English.

What you can expect from our client:

  • An international environment which respects diversity, equality, and individuality; 
  • A beautiful state-of-the-art Campus; 
  • Depending on the role a monthly home - office budget; 
  • A chance to unwind with weekly social activities. 

Salary

EUR

Application Procedure

Apply now, and be sure to do so before Monday, 16th February at 10:00. Send your resume and a short motivation. Before we can introduce you to the client, we will invite you for an interview at our Projob office or online. For more information contact us at 020-5738383 or welcome@projob.nl.

Please note that we agreed with our clients to only introduce them to candidates who already live near the job location. Although you might be willing to relocate or commute, this is not an adequate option.

Want more jobs like this?Get Other jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Fashion Product Development Professional (Talent pool)
Senior Quantity Surveyor
Industry Standards Officer
Operational Support Coordinator - Financial Services
Account Executive - French Speaker
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Can employers change home working arrangements?Can employers change home working arrangements?
More than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not DutchMore than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not Dutch
How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position