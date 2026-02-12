Technical Developer Circular Knits
About this role
Are you passionate about technical apparel development and motivated by quality and innovation? Join our client’s Technical Development team at their Amsterdam headquarters and play a pivotal role in bringing sustainable, high-quality collections to life — from initial concept through to the final garment. Collaborating closely with Design, Merchandising, and global partners, you will help shape seasonal silhouettes, drive technical excellence, and ensure on-time delivery within a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
The deadline for applications is Monday, 16th February at 10:00.
The Department & Team
The Technical Development team is responsible for creating and delivering innovative, sustainable products. They manage the full end-to-end technical development process, from initial concept to final garment, driving high-quality standards and product excellence while achieving company and divisional KPIs.
Working closely with key stakeholders—including Product Development, Design, Merchandising, and global teams—this role plays a vital part in bringing the brand DNA to life.
The Position
Highly skilled and experienced in apparel technical development, with responsibility for managing and maintaining block libraries, as well as leading the development of new seasonal silhouettes across the global supply base.
Works closely with Design, Merchandising, and Product Development to interpret sketches, build cohesive collections, understand market requirements, and deliver against shared deadlines.
Key Responsibilities:
- Research & development.
- Responsible for participating in fit meetings including capturing comments, changes & communicating these internally and externally.
- Information maintenance/data integrity: ensure accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of data in PLM (Product Lifecycle Management)
- Adhere to critical path, both internally and externally to support the development and production of the collection achieving on time for delivery at all stages of the process
- Liaising with the overseas offices and collaborating with sourcing, Central Quality Assurance regarding any quality issues
- Ad hoc tasks such as sample organizing, meeting preparation, analysis, and reporting
The Ideal Candidate:
- 2–4 years’ experience in technical development, with a relevant bachelor’s or master’s degree in Fashion, Garment Technology, Pattern Cutting, or equivalent industry experience.
- Strong product knowledge in apparel (preferably within the relevant category), including pattern cutting and technical construction; familiarity with PLM, Gerber (or equivalent), 3D software (e.g. Browzwear/Gerber 3D), and Adobe Suite is an advantage.
- Hands-on, self-driven, and pragmatic, with a strong business mindset, high attention to data integrity, and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.
- Good command of written and spoken English.
What you can expect from our client:
- An international environment which respects diversity, equality, and individuality;
- A beautiful state-of-the-art Campus;
- Depending on the role a monthly home - office budget;
- A chance to unwind with weekly social activities.
Salary
Application Procedure
Apply now, and be sure to do so before Monday, 16th February at 10:00. Send your resume and a short motivation. Before we can introduce you to the client, we will invite you for an interview at our Projob office or online. For more information contact us at 020-5738383 or welcome@projob.nl.
Please note that we agreed with our clients to only introduce them to candidates who already live near the job location. Although you might be willing to relocate or commute, this is not an adequate option.