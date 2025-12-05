Operational Support Coordinator - Financial Services

Now is the chance to join a Global Leader in Financial Services.

You are based at the global HQ in Amsterdam and will be part of the Group Finance Operations department. It is up to you to act as a key point of contact for managing and resolving business requests and incidents. In order to succeed in the role you have strong communication skills, attention to detail and a strong affinity for Finance and IT applications. Interested? Apply now!

In this role, you will work in a dynamic international environment, acting as a key point of contact for managing and resolving business requests and incidents. Your primary tool will be ServiceNow, which you will use to coordinate and guide requests to ensure timely and effective resolution.

Your main responsibilities will be:



Coordinate, monitor and follow up on (authorisation) requests and incidents from internal customers (local finance), including communication with suppliers and monitoring various communication channels;



Guide end users in providing necessary information on their requests and support improvement projects in the financial domain;



Ensure routine tasks are completed accurately and on time;



Align regularly with internal and external suppliers on open issues to ensure the next steps are clear;



Create and update documentation on amongst other procedures and manual for the finance user community and guide them accordingly.



This is a full-time position in Amsterdam (hybrid working is possible) in an international environment. Salary for this position is between €3100 and €4400, and it comes with an attractive package of secondary benefits which we'll tell you more about in a personal conversation.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.