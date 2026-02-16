Fashion Product Development Professional (Talent pool)

Do you have a passion for creating high-quality products that seamlessly combine design, functionality, and innovation? Please note this is not an active vacancy; we are building a talent pool for future Product Development roles at a leading global fashion and lifestyle brand.

In this role, you’ll turn creative concepts into reality—developing products that align with market needs, sustainability ambitions, and brand values. Working across apparel, accessories, and multiple categories and brands, you’ll play a vital role in shaping the future of fashion. Join our talent pool and be among the first to discover exciting upcoming opportunities.

What You’ll Do

As a Product Developer, your role may include:

Collaborating with design, merchandising, and technical teams to bring concepts to life while ensuring brand and technical feasibility.

Managing the entire product life-cycle, from concept and material selection to sampling and final production.

Coordinating with vendors and suppliers to ensure on-time sample deliveries and adherence to production schedules.

Ensuring that quality and sustainability standards are met through thorough testing and collaboration with production teams.

Monitoring market trends and customer insights to help shape product development strategies.

Supporting seasonal planning, contributing to line reviews, and presenting product updates to key stakeholders.

Who You Are

You have experience in Product Development, Apparel Development, or a related field, ideally within the fashion, retail or lifestyle industry.

You have excellent communication skills in English (written en verbal).

You possess strong knowledge of materials, fabrics, and production techniques.

You are familiar with PLM systems (e.g., Centric PLM) and other tools for product management.

You have exceptional organizational skills and can manage multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.

You have excellent communication and collaboration skills to work with diverse teams and stakeholders.

You have a passion for fashion and a deep understanding of product development trends and processes.

You are committed to sustainability and innovative solutions in product creation.

Why Join Our Talent Pool?