Content & Social Media Assistant (intern)
About this role
We are looking for a passionate Content & Social Media Assistant (intern) to join our team! This is a great opportunity to gain hands-on experience in online publishing and digital content creation while working in an international environment.
If you have experience writing for digital media, creating social media, video or audio content, or are taking a relevant course at university, and would like to join a fun, hardworking, international team, then we’d love to hear from you!
In this role, you’d be assisting the editorial team with:
- Creating content for social media (including videos and shareable graphics)
- Writing engaging content, including news and articles
- Proofreading and editing articles to ensure high-quality content across all our websites
- Assisting with social media reporting and content performance tracking
- Other ad-hoc editorial tasks and projects
You’ll need a keen eye for what kind of content works for our audience and feel comfortable working to tight deadlines.
Important: You must be registered as a student at a Dutch institution to apply for this position.
More information
- Starting date: As soon as possible
- Contract type: Internship
- Location: Hybrid (working one day a week from our office in central Amsterdam)
Requirements
We are looking for someone who has:
- Native-standard command of English - both written and verbal
- Some experience with social media management, video content creation, writing or editing - not necessarily in a professional context
- Some understanding expat life in the Netherlands, Germany and/or Switzerland
- Interest in digital media or publishing and a high motivation to gain some impactful experience
- Good attention to detail and a critical thinking mindset
The company
IamExpat is the leading English-language online media platform for internationals in the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland, providing up-to-date information, news, job listings, housing services and lifestyle tips since 2009.
IamExpat also organises the annual IamExpat Fairs in Amsterdam, The Hague, Eindhoven and Berlin, truly international one-day events designed to connect and support the expat community.
IamExpat Media, the Amsterdam-based company that runs IamExpat, is an equal opportunity employer.
Application Procedure
Apply via the form below, attaching your cover letter, CV and links to any relevant work like articles or videos (if applicable). Please note that any applications that don’t include both a CV and a cover letter will not be considered.
We understand that not everyone will be the full package already. Even if you don’t meet every single requirement, we’d still encourage you to apply.
Closing date for applications: February 15, 2026.