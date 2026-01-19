We are looking for a passionate Content & Social Media Assistant (intern) to join our team! This is a great opportunity to gain hands-on experience in online publishing and digital content creation while working in an international environment.

If you have experience writing for digital media, creating social media, video or audio content, or are taking a relevant course at university, and would like to join a fun, hardworking, international team, then we’d love to hear from you!

In this role, you’d be assisting the editorial team with:

Creating content for social media (including videos and shareable graphics)

Writing engaging content, including news and articles

Proofreading and editing articles to ensure high-quality content across all our websites

Assisting with social media reporting and content performance tracking

Other ad-hoc editorial tasks and projects

You’ll need a keen eye for what kind of content works for our audience and feel comfortable working to tight deadlines.

Important: You must be registered as a student at a Dutch institution to apply for this position.

