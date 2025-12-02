Senior Order Management, Logistics & Customer Support

We are looking for a sharp, accurate, and proactive professional to join an international high-tech company.



This is not a typical customer service role. It is a complex B2B order management and logistics coordination position within the Business Operations team, which plays a key role in serving international clients.You will manage the full order process, from the moment a deal is closed until the final shipment of products to customers across Europe.



You will work closely with account managers, logistics teams, and the company’s headquarters in Asia, coordinating every step of the process.The role involves using multiple internal systems, tracking orders, ensuring accuracy, and solving any order or shipment issues.



Because the products are highly technical, high value, and the systems are complex, this role requires someone who is sharp, analytical, and precise.Even a small mistake can have a large impact, so accuracy and attention to detail are essential.



﻿The work environment is fast-paced and international, with tight deadlines and frequent communication across different time zones.Mornings can be particularly busy, so you will need to stay calm under pressure and communicate clearly with both colleagues and customers.