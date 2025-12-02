Senior Order Management, Logistics & Customer Support
Posted on December 2, 2025
Amsterdam
English
Posted on December 2, 2025
About this role
We are looking for a sharp, accurate, and proactive professional to join an international high-tech company.
This is not a typical customer service role. It is a complex B2B order management and logistics coordination position within the Business Operations team, which plays a key role in serving international clients.You will manage the full order process, from the moment a deal is closed until the final shipment of products to customers across Europe.
You will work closely with account managers, logistics teams, and the company’s headquarters in Asia, coordinating every step of the process.The role involves using multiple internal systems, tracking orders, ensuring accuracy, and solving any order or shipment issues.
Because the products are highly technical, high value, and the systems are complex, this role requires someone who is sharp, analytical, and precise.Even a small mistake can have a large impact, so accuracy and attention to detail are essential.
The work environment is fast-paced and international, with tight deadlines and frequent communication across different time zones.Mornings can be particularly busy, so you will need to stay calm under pressure and communicate clearly with both colleagues and customers.
This is not a typical customer service role. It is a complex B2B order management and logistics coordination position within the Business Operations team, which plays a key role in serving international clients.You will manage the full order process, from the moment a deal is closed until the final shipment of products to customers across Europe.
You will work closely with account managers, logistics teams, and the company’s headquarters in Asia, coordinating every step of the process.The role involves using multiple internal systems, tracking orders, ensuring accuracy, and solving any order or shipment issues.
Because the products are highly technical, high value, and the systems are complex, this role requires someone who is sharp, analytical, and precise.Even a small mistake can have a large impact, so accuracy and attention to detail are essential.
The work environment is fast-paced and international, with tight deadlines and frequent communication across different time zones.Mornings can be particularly busy, so you will need to stay calm under pressure and communicate clearly with both colleagues and customers.
Requirements
Important Note: Our client does not provide sponsorship.
Hard Requirements:
Hard Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree is a must
- A minimum of 3-5 years of experience in a complex B2B order management, logistics, or supply chain role.
- Experience in a high value products is a must
- Excellent attention to detail and accuracy
- Analytical and confident personality who enjoys solving complex problems
- Fluent in English, spoken and written
- Advanced Excel skills, must be proficient with formulas, calculations, and creating overviews
- Resilient and able to perform under pressure
- Currently living in the Netherlands
The company
Our client's core business is in the production of electronic components found in mobile phones, tablets, TVs, laptops, game consoles, cars, etc.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Head of Operational Branches
Customer Success Advisor | German
Customer Service Representative| Dutch and German
Customer Service Representative | German | Amsterdam
Quality Analyst User Verification