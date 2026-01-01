IamExpat is the leading English-language online media platform for internationals in the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland, providing up-to-date information, news, job listings, housing services and lifestyle tips since 2009.

IamExpat also organises the annual IamExpat Fairs in Amsterdam, The Hague, Eindhoven and Berlin, truly international one-day events designed to connect and support the expat community.



IamExpat Media, the Amsterdam-based company that runs IamExpat, is an equal opportunity employer.