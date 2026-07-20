Third of Dutch workers find their jobs meaningless, study finds

A study has revealed that a quarter of workers in the Netherlands between the ages of 30 and 45 feel they are overworked, while one in three believe the work they do is meaningless.

Dutch job satisfaction low among workers

In the annual State of Working Netherlands by HR consultancy Realise, of the 1.100 employees surveyed, a quarter of workers aged 30 to 45 stated that they have too much work to do in a short time. This was a problem that occurred often for one in 10 workers.

Workers aged 30 to 45 in particular complained the most about their jobs. 25 percent said that they did not think their work matters, and over 30 percent went a step further, believing what they do is meaningless.

With such low job satisfaction, it is unsurprising that two in three workers surveyed said that they have considered looking for another job in the past year. “In a labour market that is still tight, and where work is changing rapidly, attracting employees is only half the challenge,” Realise director Marijke van Sluisveld told De Telegraaf. “It is at least as important to ensure that they want to stay.”