UWV reveals most promising professions in the Netherlands for 2026
See more IamExpat articles in your Google search results
Add IamExpat to Google News
A list of the most and least promising professions in the Netherlands has been compiled by the Employee Insurance Agency (UWV). The rise in AI means several language and creative professions are in less demand, while bricklayers and veterinary assistants are becoming more sought after.
Changes see growing demand for some jobs in the Netherlands
Even though the Dutch labour market has become less tight in recent years, there is still a worker shortage in many fields. Every year, the UWV compiles a list of the most and least promising professions in the Netherlands. While some professions have and will continue to be in demand, such as those in construction, transport, healthcare and hospitality, others change frequently.
Based on recent job vacancies, the new up-and-coming professions in 2026 at the MBO level include work as bricklayers, veterinary assistants and sales assistants at second-hand stores.
At the higher professional or university level, people who work as budget consultants, facility managers or event managers are in high demand. According to UWV labour market advisor, Stef Molleman, job creation in certain sectors is due to changes in society.
"Due to the booming new construction, the expansion of the electricity grid, and the necessary maintenance of bridges and roads, professions such as bricklayer, road construction machine operator, and construction assistant have become promising," Molleman told NOS. More people adopted pets during the pandemic and more vintage stores are opening, which is behind the uptick in demand for related roles.
Rise of AI means fewer job opportunities in creative professions
While the worker shortage means some residents have an easier time finding a job, some professions have fewer and fewer job opportunities. AI in particular is having an effect on language and creative professions, such as copywriters, translators, graphic designers and advertising account managers.
"We currently advise against pursuing these types of professions," said Molleman. "Due to the further development of AI, job prospects there are really poor in the future." Other roles that also have fewer job opportunities due to high competition include animal caretakers, photographers, life coaches and communication skills trainers.
This page uses affiliate links.