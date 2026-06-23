UWV reveals most promising professions in the Netherlands for 2026

A list of the most and least promising professions in the Netherlands has been compiled by the Employee Insurance Agency (UWV). The rise in AI means several language and creative professions are in less demand, while bricklayers and veterinary assistants are becoming more sought after.

Changes see growing demand for some jobs in the Netherlands

Even though the Dutch labour market has become less tight in recent years, there is still a worker shortage in many fields. Every year, the UWV compiles a list of the most and least promising professions in the Netherlands. While some professions have and will continue to be in demand, such as those in construction, transport, healthcare and hospitality, others change frequently.

Based on recent job vacancies, the new up-and-coming professions in 2026 at the MBO level include work as bricklayers, veterinary assistants and sales assistants at second-hand stores.

At the higher professional or university level, people who work as budget consultants, facility managers or event managers are in high demand. According to UWV labour market advisor, Stef Molleman, job creation in certain sectors is due to changes in society.