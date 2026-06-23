Home
Career
Dutch news & articles
UWV reveals most promising professions in the Netherlands for 2026

UWV reveals most promising professions in the Netherlands for 2026

Image credit: Shutterstock.com

By Simone Jacobs

See more IamExpat articles in your Google search results

Add IamExpat to Google News

A list of the most and least promising professions in the Netherlands has been compiled by the Employee Insurance Agency (UWV). The rise in AI means several language and creative professions are in less demand, while bricklayers and veterinary assistants are becoming more sought after.

Changes see growing demand for some jobs in the Netherlands

Even though the Dutch labour market has become less tight in recent years, there is still a worker shortage in many fields. Every year, the UWV compiles a list of the most and least promising professions in the Netherlands. While some professions have and will continue to be in demand, such as those in construction, transport, healthcare and hospitality, others change frequently. 

Based on recent job vacancies, the new up-and-coming professions in 2026 at the MBO level include work as bricklayers, veterinary assistants and sales assistants at second-hand stores.

At the higher professional or university level, people who work as budget consultants, facility managers or event managers are in high demand. According to UWV labour market advisor, Stef Molleman, job creation in certain sectors is due to changes in society.

"Due to the booming new construction, the expansion of the electricity grid, and the necessary maintenance of bridges and roads, professions such as bricklayer, road construction machine operator, and construction assistant have become promising," Molleman told NOS. More people adopted pets during the pandemic and more vintage stores are opening, which is behind the uptick in demand for related roles.

Useful links for writing your CV

CVmaker
TopCV
Resume.io
Jobscan

Rise of AI means fewer job opportunities in creative professions

While the worker shortage means some residents have an easier time finding a job, some professions have fewer and fewer job opportunities. AI in particular is having an effect on language and creative professions, such as copywriters, translators, graphic designers and advertising account managers.

"We currently advise against pursuing these types of professions," said Molleman. "Due to the further development of AI, job prospects there are really poor in the future." Other roles that also have fewer job opportunities due to high competition include animal caretakers, photographers, life coaches and communication skills trainers. 

This page uses affiliate links.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

Related Stories

Dutch healthcare patients wait a year or more for specialist appointments Dutch healthcare patients wait a year or more for specialist appointments
Dutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 yearsDutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 years
Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021
More than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not DutchMore than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not Dutch
The Netherlands sees sharp rise in sick leave rates for 2025The Netherlands sees sharp rise in sick leave rates for 2025
Dutch workers retire 2,5 years later than they did in 2010, study findsDutch workers retire 2,5 years later than they did in 2010, study finds
Number of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to growNumber of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to grow
The Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacanciesThe Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacancies

JOBS IN THE NETHERLANDS

FEATURED
French- and English-speaking Registration and General Affairs Officer (36 hrs.)
Administration / Secretarial
The Hague
Posted date June 23, 2026
FEATURED
Audience and partnerships editor
Editing / Translation
Amsterdam
Posted date June 23, 2026
Reporting Expert
Customer service
Amsterdam
Posted date June 23, 2026
Technical Production Employee 2-shifts
Engineering
Tilburg
Posted date June 23, 2026
See all jobs
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.