CBS: Dutch incomes in 2025 rose faster than company profits

New figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS) have revealed that a larger share of money generated by Dutch companies went towards employees in 2025. This is because worker pay increased faster than business profits.

The Netherlands sees higher labour income share for 2025

In 2025, the proportion of The Netherlands’ total income that went towards employees or self-employed people, also known as labour income share, reached 70,6 percent, a slight increase from the 70,4 percent in 2024. However, labour income share has been on a steady decline since 1995, when it sat at 81,4 percent, reports CBS.

The recent rise is due to the sharp hike in Dutch salaries in recent years to offset high inflation, which means that wages increased faster than the operating profits of companies. This applies to the whole Dutch economy, except for the government, education, healthcare, real estate, trade, mining and financial services.