The Netherlands ranked among world’s top 10 wealthiest countries
The Netherlands has been ranked the eighth-richest country in the world in the HelloSafe Prosperity Index for 2026. The ranking looks not just at GDP but also at other social indicators.
HelloSafe Prosperity Index 2026
The top 20 wealthiest countries in the world have been revealed by HelloSafe, an insurance and finance comparison site. The HelloSafe Prosperity Index 2026 analyses “the real prosperity of nations” by looking at not only GDP but also quality of life and living standards. “Being the richest country in the world isn’t just about producing a lot. It’s measured by how that wealth translates into tangible benefits for the average citizen.”
The study is based on five weighted indicators: GDP per capita, GNI per capita, Human Development Index, Gini coefficient and relative poverty rate. Together, these produce a score out of 100 for each country.
Norway takes top spot as the richest country in the world, with a prosperity score of 77,65. Ireland (75,06) follows in second place and Luxembourg (74,39) completes the podium in third.
The Netherlands named 8th richest country in the world
With a prosperity score of 58,17, the Netherlands is ranked eighth in the wealth ranking for 2026. Countries with a score between 50 and 65 are recognised for their “high standard of living, solid infrastructure, [and] relatively fair distribution of resources”.
As one of the happiest countries in the world and one of the best countries to work in as an international, it’s safe to say that this adds to the Netherlands’ high standard of living, along with high wages and great cycling infrastructure. With excellent English language proficiency and a strategic location, the Netherlands also attracts many large international companies, such as ASML. All of this contributes to the country’s overall wealth, even though there are still challenges, such as high living costs and housing and worker shortages.
10 wealthiest countries in the world
Here are the top 10 richest countries in the world for 2026 (score out of 100):
- Norway (77,65)
- Ireland (75,06)
- Luxembourg (74,39)
- Switzerland (72,46)
- Iceland (72,23)
- Singapore (66,43)
- Denmark (65,78)
- The Netherlands (58,17)
- Belgium (54,83)
- Sweden (54,62)
For more information and to see the full ranking, visit the HelloSafe Prosperity Index 2026.
Editor at IamExpat Media