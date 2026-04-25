The Netherlands ranked among world’s top 10 wealthiest countries

The Netherlands has been ranked the eighth-richest country in the world in the HelloSafe Prosperity Index for 2026. The ranking looks not just at GDP but also at other social indicators.

HelloSafe Prosperity Index 2026

The top 20 wealthiest countries in the world have been revealed by HelloSafe, an insurance and finance comparison site. The HelloSafe Prosperity Index 2026 analyses “the real prosperity of nations” by looking at not only GDP but also quality of life and living standards. “Being the richest country in the world isn’t just about producing a lot. It’s measured by how that wealth translates into tangible benefits for the average citizen.”

The study is based on five weighted indicators: GDP per capita, GNI per capita, Human Development Index, Gini coefficient and relative poverty rate. Together, these produce a score out of 100 for each country.

Norway takes top spot as the richest country in the world, with a prosperity score of 77,65. Ireland (75,06) follows in second place and Luxembourg (74,39) completes the podium in third.