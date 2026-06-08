Dutch healthcare patients wait a year or more for specialist appointments

The latest figures from the Dutch Healthcare Authority (NZa) have shown significant differences in waiting times for specialist treatments at Dutch hospitals. Patients trying to get appointments with doctors in specialties such as gastroenterology, ophthalmology, and dermatology can sometimes wait a year or more.

Long waiting times for appointments at Dutch hospitals

It is something anyone who has been living in the Netherlands for some time knows: getting an appointment with a specialist doctor can take a long time. And that’s after the struggle of trying to find a GP in the first place - up to 194.000 Dutch residents don’t have a huisarts due to the doctor shortage - and then getting them to give you a referral for a specialist.

Waiting times for specialties such as gastroenterology (GI), ophthalmology and dermatology in particular can be quite long depending on the hospital. For example, a resident could get an appointment at the GI outpatient clinic at Maastricht UMC in just 30 days while at Zuyderland Hospital, they would wait for up to 360 days.

A similar pattern is seen for ophthalmology. Some hospitals have waiting times of around 150 days for this specialty, while others, like those in Zwolle, Kampen and Meppel, have patients waiting more than two years for an outpatient visit.