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The Netherlands among countries leading Europe for tobacco control

The Netherlands among countries leading Europe for tobacco control

Image credit: Marcel Huijsman / Shutterstock.com

By
Clara Bousfield
Simone Jacobs

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The Netherlands has been ranked as the third-best country in Europe in a new report comparing countries on tobacco control. It was also the country that saw the biggest improvements and was recognised for strengthening its tobacco policies.

The Netherlands placed 3rd out of 37 for tobacco laws

In the 2025 Tobacco Control Scale (TCS), the Netherlands ranked third-best in Europe among 37 countries, beaten only by Ireland and the UK. This is the first time that the Netherlands has been among the top three in the TCS.

The country was credited with the “greatest improvement in its price score” and “performs very well” in the ranking, the report states. Compared to 2021, the Netherlands’ score improved by nine points - the most out of all 37 countries.

The improvement was largely due to “a strengthening of price and advertisement policies”, along with reducing the number of places where tobacco products can be sold. According to a CBS report, Dutch excise duties on cigarettes have doubled since 2020 and the percentage of people who smoke every day has dropped from 18 percent in 2015 to 12 percent in 2025. 

Ireland claims top spot in the Tobacco Control Scale

The Tobacco Control Scale (TCS) 2025 is a report that compares smoking and tobacco rules across 37 European countries. The TCS surveys countries based on six policies:

Ireland claims top spot as the country doing the most to prevent tobacco use, followed by the UK and the Netherlands in second and third place, respectively.

Bosnia & Herzegovina received last place, followed by Switzerland in 36th and Serbia and Romania in joint 34th.

European countries ranked for tobacco policies

In all, these were the best countries in Europe for tobacco control (out of a total score of 100):

The countries that ranked the lowest were:

Read the full report on the TCS website here.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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