Quit-Smoking support for expats: 100% covered with Coach Niko

Many smokers do not need another lecture or another reason to quit. They already know the health risks. They feel the cost every time they buy tobacco. They may be tired of planning their day around cigarettes, hiding the habit, or promising themselves they will stop "soon".

What is often missing is not motivation, but a realistic next step. Some try to stop on their own. Others keep postponing, not because they do not care, but because they are unsure what options are available or how to start.

Coach Niko's programme is for those in exactly this kind of situation. Based in Amsterdam and working with people across the Netherlands, he offers one-on-one smoking cessation support in English. Sessions take place online on a weekly basis, so clients can follow the process from home, at a time that fits around work and daily life.

Fully covered care by all Dutch insurers

Starting with Coach Niko is fully covered by Dutch health insurance, even on the most basic policy. Stop-smoking aids, such as nicotine patches and gum can also be included when needed and delivered to the home address at no extra cost. In practice, this means there’s nothing to pay out of pocket and no impact on the deductible.