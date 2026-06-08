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Quit-Smoking support for expats: 100% covered with Coach Niko

Quit-Smoking support for expats: 100% covered with Coach Niko

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Many smokers do not need another lecture or another reason to quit. They already know the health risks. They feel the cost every time they buy tobacco. They may be tired of planning their day around cigarettes, hiding the habit, or promising themselves they will stop "soon". 

What is often missing is not motivation, but a realistic next step. Some try to stop on their own. Others keep postponing, not because they do not care, but because they are unsure what options are available or how to start

Coach Niko's programme is for those in exactly this kind of situation. Based in Amsterdam and working with people across the Netherlands, he offers one-on-one smoking cessation support in English. Sessions take place online on a weekly basis, so clients can follow the process from home, at a time that fits around work and daily life. 

Fully covered care by all Dutch insurers 

Starting with Coach Niko is fully covered by Dutch health insurance, even on the most basic policy. Stop-smoking aids, such as nicotine patches and gum can also be included when needed and delivered to the home address at no extra cost. In practice, this means there’s nothing to pay out of pocket and no impact on the deductible. 

There is also no need for a GP referral to start. All administration is handled directly with the insurer, so there is no reimbursement to arrange and no extra paperwork to deal with. Everything is designed to be as simple and accessible as possible. 

“For once, I didn’t have to quit on my own”

Coach Niko support to quit smoking

Guidance from someone who understands 

The one thing everybody brings up is that Niko is both an expat and a former smoker himself. He smoked for 15 years before quitting with the same method he now uses in his coaching. 

Clients are not speaking to someone who only knows the advice, but to someone who knows smoking from the inside: the routines, the doubts, the automatic moments, and the attempts that did not last. That makes it easier to talk openly about what has helped before, what got in the way, and what might be different this time. 

How to get started 

The first step is small: just a short message. You can learn more about how it works, ask for a quick insurance check, or simply see whether this is the right fit for you.

If you are thinking about quitting smoking, you do not need to be completely ready or wait for the perfect time to reach out. Coach Niko helps you start where you are and turn “one day” into Day 1.

Take the first step today

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