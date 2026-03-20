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1 in 5 people in the Netherlands avoid dentist visits due to high costs

1 in 5 people in the Netherlands avoid dentist visits due to high costs

By Simone Jacobs

The high costs of dental care in the Netherlands mean that many residents avoid visiting the dentist, a survey has revealed. 

Residents avoid expensive dental care in the Netherlands

A Hart van Nederland survey of more than 2.000 people showed that 32 percent of Dutch residents avoided going to the dentist in the past year. For 22 percent, the reason was the high costs of dental care.

Basic health insurance does not cover the cost of dental care for people over the age of 18. This means that several treatments are too expensive for many to afford. 

The standard cost of a checkup at the dentist in 2026 is about 28,51 euros. Fillings can cost anywhere between 31 euros and 188 euros, depending on the size and filling material.

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While high costs were a common reason for avoiding the dentist, 10 percent said that their fear of dentists kept them from making a dental appointment. 

The Hague launches free dental bus

Earlier this year, The Hague recognised that many people cannot afford to pay for dental care and launched a trial to test a potential solution. A “dental bus” on Leyweg allows city residents to visit a dentist free of charge and in several languages, including Dutch, English and Turkish.

With the pilot, people who do not have a dentist or cannot afford the costs of a dentist can visit the dental bus to have a teeth cleaning, cavity filled or other dental advice. The project will run until March 31, 2026. 

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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