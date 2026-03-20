1 in 5 people in the Netherlands avoid dentist visits due to high costs

The high costs of dental care in the Netherlands mean that many residents avoid visiting the dentist, a survey has revealed.

Residents avoid expensive dental care in the Netherlands

A Hart van Nederland survey of more than 2.000 people showed that 32 percent of Dutch residents avoided going to the dentist in the past year. For 22 percent, the reason was the high costs of dental care.

Basic health insurance does not cover the cost of dental care for people over the age of 18. This means that several treatments are too expensive for many to afford.

The standard cost of a checkup at the dentist in 2026 is about 28,51 euros. Fillings can cost anywhere between 31 euros and 188 euros, depending on the size and filling material.