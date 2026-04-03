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Higher Dutch healthcare deductibles to reduce premiums by 300

Higher Dutch healthcare deductibles to reduce premiums by 300

By Elea Juerss

Calculations from The Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis (CPB) show that the coming increase in healthcare deductibles will lead to lower premiums on basic healthcare insurance.

Higher deductibles expected to relieve healthcare system 

In the Netherlands, before the healthcare provider takes over, insured residents have to cover a fixed amount of medical costs themselves. The compulsory deductible for 2026 is 385 euros per year.

The coalition agreement of the D66, VVD and CDA outlines an increase in the current healthcare deductible by 60 euros next year. The cabinet's plan has been met with resistance among the opposition, healthcare organisations and various patient groups.

In an analysis of the CBP’s publication, the Telegraf states that raising the deductible will result directly in lower healthcare premiums in the Netherlands. Additionally, the policy may relieve pressure on the healthcare system by discouraging citizens from seeking unnecessary care.

According to the advisory body to the Dutch government, residents can expect their premiums to be reduced by 300 euros per person, per year from 2031 onward.

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Income tax to cancel out lower premiums

The new policy stands in opposition to the plans of the previous cabinet's Health Minister, Fleur Agema from the PVV, to reduce the healthcare deductible by more than half to 165 euros. This proposal was shelved by the intermediate cabinet due to concerns about higher demand in healthcare services driving up the prices of premiums.

The Jetten Cabinet is currently dealing with significant budget deficits due to increased spending on defence. To counter the gap, the Dutch government is planning to raise the income tax for residents. Details on how this would be implemented will be finalised in the coming months. This would partially counteract the relief of lower healthcare premiums for residents.

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Elea Juerss

Editorial Assistant at IamExpat Media

Editorial Intern for IamExpat Media. Born and raised in Hamburg, Elea came to Amsterdam to study Liberal Arts and Sciences with a focus on Media and Journalism. Even though she only came to the Netherlands recently, she already cycles boldly like a true Amsterdammer. Elea is dedicated to writing and finding a good Franzbrötchen wherever she goes.Read more

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