Calculations from The Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis (CPB) show that the coming increase in healthcare deductibles will lead to lower premiums on basic healthcare insurance.

Higher deductibles expected to relieve healthcare system

In the Netherlands, before the healthcare provider takes over, insured residents have to cover a fixed amount of medical costs themselves. The compulsory deductible for 2026 is 385 euros per year.

The coalition agreement of the D66, VVD and CDA outlines an increase in the current healthcare deductible by 60 euros next year. The cabinet's plan has been met with resistance among the opposition, healthcare organisations and various patient groups.

In an analysis of the CBP’s publication, the Telegraf states that raising the deductible will result directly in lower healthcare premiums in the Netherlands. Additionally, the policy may relieve pressure on the healthcare system by discouraging citizens from seeking unnecessary care.