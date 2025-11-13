Home
Dutch health insurance premiums for 2026 announced, price differences grow

By Simone Jacobs

All health insurance providers in the Netherlands have announced their premium rates for 2026. While average basic insurance costs will barely rise, the difference between the most expensive and cheapest health insurance continues to grow. 

Health insurers in the Netherlands announce premiums for 2026

The deadline for health insurance providers to announce their 2026 rates was November 12, and this year, most of them waited until the last possible moment. As per usual, DSW was the first insurer to announce that it was keeping its premiums the same back in September, but now with all the numbers in, we can get a broader picture of how much healthcare will cost next year.

Of the four biggest health insurers in the Netherlands - Zilveren Kruis, CZ, VGZ and Menzis - which cover 85 percent of the healthcare market, the only monthly premium rise of 3 euros, belongs to Zilveren Kruis. CZ and Menzis are keeping their premiums the same, and VGZ is actually reducing their rate by 3,05 euros per month.

Health insurance comparison website Zorgwijzer has calculated that on average, residents will pay 159,30 euros per month for basic insurance - just 58 cents more than this year. However, there is a 511,20 euro annual difference between the most and least expensive health insurance, significantly greater than the 433 euro difference for 2025.

Surplus in Dutch health insurance fund keeps premiums low

After years of seeing significant premium increases, people in the Netherlands can breathe a sigh of relief with barely a rise for 2026. The reason that health insurers are able to keep their rates the same or only slightly higher next year is due to a surplus in the health insurance fund.

This government fund receives income-related contributions from employers, after which it is paid out to health insurance providers. According to AD, because the Netherlands has seen more people entering the workforce and rising wages, an extra 2 billion euros has been collected. "That money can't remain in the fund; it's therefore returned to the people through premiums," explains Marco Varkevisser, professor of market regulation in healthcare at Erasmus University Rotterdam.

While the government determines what is included in the basic health insurance package, health insurers are free to set their own prices, which is why it is important to compare health insurance policies and pick one that gives the greatest value for money to prevent overpaying for health insurance. Policyholders have until the end of the year to change health insurance providers. 

