Dutch health insurance premiums for 2026 announced, price differences grow

All health insurance providers in the Netherlands have announced their premium rates for 2026. While average basic insurance costs will barely rise, the difference between the most expensive and cheapest health insurance continues to grow.

The deadline for health insurance providers to announce their 2026 rates was November 12, and this year, most of them waited until the last possible moment. As per usual, DSW was the first insurer to announce that it was keeping its premiums the same back in September, but now with all the numbers in, we can get a broader picture of how much healthcare will cost next year.

Of the four biggest health insurers in the Netherlands - Zilveren Kruis, CZ, VGZ and Menzis - which cover 85 percent of the healthcare market, the only monthly premium rise of 3 euros, belongs to Zilveren Kruis. CZ and Menzis are keeping their premiums the same, and VGZ is actually reducing their rate by 3,05 euros per month.

Health insurance comparison website Zorgwijzer has calculated that on average, residents will pay 159,30 euros per month for basic insurance - just 58 cents more than this year. However, there is a 511,20 euro annual difference between the most and least expensive health insurance, significantly greater than the 433 euro difference for 2025.