Dutch health insurer DSW announces premium freeze for next year

The health insurer DSW has announced that premiums for its basic health insurance will remain unchanged in 2026. The insurance company, which is traditionally the first to announce its premiums for the upcoming year, gives an indication of what other insurers are also likely to do.

DSW announced on Tuesday that both the monthly premium for basic health insurance and the mandatory excess (eigen risico) would remain the same, bucking a years-long trend that has seen premiums go up every year. DSW customers will continue to pay 158,50 euros per month. As NOS reports, other health insurers normally announce premiums that are close to those set by DSW.

Health insurers in the Netherlands have been able to bring down premium increases thanks to the government’s Health Insurance Fund, which receives income-related premiums from employers. Last year, the fund received 2,4 billion euros more than it spent. This windfall will now be paid out to health insurers, who are obligated to use the money to limit premium increases.

According to DSW director Aad de Groot, if the money from the Health Insurance Fund hadn’t come in, monthly premiums would have risen by 6 euros. The Budget Memorandum issued by the Dutch government anticipated that premiums would rise by an average of 3 percent in 2026.