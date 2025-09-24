Dutch health insurer DSW announces premium freeze for next year
The health insurer DSW has announced that premiums for its basic health insurance will remain unchanged in 2026. The insurance company, which is traditionally the first to announce its premiums for the upcoming year, gives an indication of what other insurers are also likely to do.
DSW announced on Tuesday that both the monthly premium for basic health insurance and the mandatory excess (eigen risico) would remain the same, bucking a years-long trend that has seen premiums go up every year. DSW customers will continue to pay 158,50 euros per month. As NOS reports, other health insurers normally announce premiums that are close to those set by DSW.
Health insurers in the Netherlands have been able to bring down premium increases thanks to the government’s Health Insurance Fund, which receives income-related premiums from employers. Last year, the fund received 2,4 billion euros more than it spent. This windfall will now be paid out to health insurers, who are obligated to use the money to limit premium increases.
According to DSW director Aad de Groot, if the money from the Health Insurance Fund hadn’t come in, monthly premiums would have risen by 6 euros. The Budget Memorandum issued by the Dutch government anticipated that premiums would rise by an average of 3 percent in 2026.
Premiums likely to rise again in 2027
However, the bad news is that it looks to be a one-off reprieve this year, with De Groot warning that premiums would likely rise again in 2027. “Healthcare costs will continue to rise if we do nothing,” he told NOS. “If costs rise, premiums will only increase.”
Research from Independer has shown that the cost of health insurance in the Netherlands is rising faster than other daily living expenses, having gone up by 53 percent since 2016, compared to inflation of 33 percent.
Other health insurers will announce their premiums for 2026 in the coming weeks. Customers need to be informed of any changes by November 12 for basic insurance and November 19 for additional health insurance, to give them time to switch insurers before December 31.
