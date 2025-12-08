Glider Insurance: Making your 2026 health insurance switch easy
If you have lived in the Netherlands for a while, you are likely familiar with the complexity of Dutch health insurance. Policies differ widely, and information is often in Dutch; unexpected out-of-pocket costs can appear when you least expect them.
For expats who want clarity, Glider Insurance offers an alternative that removes uncertainty from your basic healthcare cover.
No deductible, no unexpected bills
For many people, the mandatory €385 deductible (eigen risico) remains one of the most frustrating parts of Dutch healthcare. Glider Insurance removes this cost entirely. Their plans cover the full deductible, meaning you can access care without worrying about extra charges later in the year.
Additionally, everything is in English, and their friendly support team makes the health insurance process a stress-free experience.
Visit Glider Insurance and stop paying for Eigen Risico now!
Why expats switch to Glider Insurance
Glider Insurance is designed for internationals who live and work in the Netherlands and want straightforward, dependable healthcare insurance. Here is what you can benefit from:
No deductible (€385 covered)
Your policy absorbs the full deductible, preventing unwelcome financial surprises.
Access to public healthcare nationwide
Hospital care, GP visits, emergency treatment, maternity and midwifery care are all included.
100% English-language support
From sign-up to everyday questions, everything is available in English, so you always understand your rights and coverage.
Family cover available
Add partners and children easily. Children under 18 are insured for free.
Insurance packages that fit your needs
With Glider Standard (2026, No Risk I & II supplements), you benefit from:
- No deductible (€385)
- Access to all public hospitals & GPs
- Pharmaceutical care
- Worldwide repatriation
- Emergency dental coverage
- Maternity & midwifery care
Want even more? Glider Premium (2026, No Risk I, II & III supplements) adds:
- Regular dental care
- Physiotherapy & remedial therapy
Switching insurers in 2026 is easier than you think
Whether you want better service, English-language support or predictable costs, switching health insurance is straightforward:
- Already insured? Switch before December 31, and Glider Insurance will cancel your current insurance for you.
- New arrival? Register within 4 months to avoid getting a fine!
Trusted by thousands of internationals
Glider Insurance (formerly known as LoonZorg) serves as an intermediary for HollandZorg's health insurance policies. Over the past decade, they have helped thousands of internationals from more than 120 nationalities secure simple, reliable health insurance in the Netherlands.
Ready to glide into worry-free healthcare? Sign up with Glider Insurance today!