Plans to cut Dutch healthcare deductible taken off the table
The outgoing Dutch cabinet has put plans to halve the health insurance deductible (eigen risico) on hold. Based on the proposals submitted by the parties likely to join forces in the coalition negotiations, it’s unlikely that the mandatory excess will be reduced in the future.
Dutch government U-turns on plans to halve eigen risico
In their coalition agreement, the PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB parties agreed to make cuts to the mandatory healthcare deductible, also known as eigen risico, which is the amount residents have to pay upfront for Dutch healthcare before costs are covered by basic health insurance. The plan was to reduce the deductible from 385 euros to 165 euros starting in 2027.
However, the caretaker government recently decided to postpone these plans “until further notice”. According to De Telegraaf, the plan is being shelved because it is believed that it will no longer get sufficient support in the House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer).
Health insurance deductible likely to stay at 385 euros or increase
The plan, pushed by PVV, to halve the healthcare deductible received backlash after it was revealed that it would drive up health insurance premiums by 199 euros per year or 16 euros per month. It would also not help the most vulnerable in society and actually worsen the situation for those with disabilities.
D66, now the biggest party in the Netherlands after the 2025 general election, is advocating to keep the deductible at 385 euros, with a higher maximum personal contribution of 150 euros per treatment. Other parties likely to be in the new coalition, VVD and CDA, have proposed increasing the eigen risico to 440 euros per year, as well as JA21.
PVV still wants to cut the deductible, pushing to abolish it entirely, but with most major parties refusing to form a coalition with the far-right party, it’s not likely. GroenLinks-PvdA, which could be an option for the coalition, also wants to reduce the deductible.