Plans to cut Dutch healthcare deductible taken off the table

The outgoing Dutch cabinet has put plans to halve the health insurance deductible (eigen risico) on hold. Based on the proposals submitted by the parties likely to join forces in the coalition negotiations, it’s unlikely that the mandatory excess will be reduced in the future.

Dutch government U-turns on plans to halve eigen risico

In their coalition agreement, the PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB parties agreed to make cuts to the mandatory healthcare deductible, also known as eigen risico, which is the amount residents have to pay upfront for Dutch healthcare before costs are covered by basic health insurance. The plan was to reduce the deductible from 385 euros to 165 euros starting in 2027.

However, the caretaker government recently decided to postpone these plans “until further notice”. According to De Telegraaf, the plan is being shelved because it is believed that it will no longer get sufficient support in the House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer).

Health insurance deductible likely to stay at 385 euros or increase

The plan, pushed by PVV, to halve the healthcare deductible received backlash after it was revealed that it would drive up health insurance premiums by 199 euros per year or 16 euros per month. It would also not help the most vulnerable in society and actually worsen the situation for those with disabilities.