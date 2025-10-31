Home
D66 becomes largest Dutch party, claiming election win

Orange Pictures / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Rob Jetten’s D66 has officially won the 2025 general elections in the Netherlands, according to the ANP election service. Even though the final results are yet to be announced, the news agency has stated that D66 can no longer be overtaken by PVV.

D66 wins Dutch general election 2025

PVV and D66 were previously neck and neck with a mere thousand votes separating the two parties, but Jetten’s party once again took the lead after the Amsterdam votes were finalised, with a total of more than 15.000 votes in D66‘s favour. ANP announced that it will no longer be possible for PVV to overtake D66 and that the progressive liberal party has won the 2025 election. 

"I'm incredibly happy that the ANP has just announced this,” Jetten told NOS. “At the same time, I also feel a great responsibility." Jetten will now lead the charge in appointing an exploratory officer for the formation of the cabinet.

Rob Jetten to be youngest Dutch prime minister

It is now very likely that 38-year-old Rob Jetten will be the new Dutch prime minister based on the current results. “Thank you for your trust,” Jetten said on social media. “We are the biggest party in the Netherlands and now we are going to work on behalf of all the Dutch.”

The official tally will come down to the last local authority, Venray, and the ballots from Dutch citizens living abroad and will most likely be announced on Monday, November 3. 

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

