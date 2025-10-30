Dutch election: D66 and PVV neck and neck with smallest difference ever

With almost all the votes counted for the 2025 Dutch general election, it is neck and neck between Rob Jetten’s D66 and Geert Wilders’ Party for Freedom (PVV). There are just a mere few thousand votes between the two parties, the closest call in Dutch history, which means they have each won 26 out of 150 seats. Smallest difference in votes for Dutch election ever recorded D66 and PVV are on equal footing at 26 seats each, with Geert Wilders’ PVV taking a slight lead with around 1.300 votes, at 99,6 percent of votes counted. Despite this, Rob Jetten appears on the front of newspapers this morning and is seen as the winner of this year’s election campaign. Because there is such a narrow margin, it could be days before the largest party is revealed, reports NOS. Postal votes from Dutch citizens living abroad still need to be counted and the results will only be tallied by Monday, November 3 at the earliest. Just behind the leading parties is the Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) led by Dilan Yeşilgöz, with 22 seats, followed by GroenLinks-PvdA with 20 seats and Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) with 18. According to AD, this is also the first time so many parties held fewer than five seats, showing how torn people in the Netherlands are. Voter turnout was slightly better than the 2023 elections at around 78,4 percent.

Difficult coalition negotiations lie ahead for the Netherlands While Wilders is still holding out hope that his is the largest party, it might not matter as the PVV will most likely still not hold the majority of seats. All the major parties have also said that they would not be willing to form a cabinet with PVV, which means Jetten could become the Dutch prime minister by default. This also means that the foundation of the new cabinet will probably include D66 and CDA, with VVD likely also being included. The biggest chance of having a majority would be to add GL-PvdA as well, but this will take some convincing to get VVD to agree. D66 leads in majority of large Dutch cities While PVV might have a slight lead across the country, many of the larger Dutch cities voted for the D66. In Rotterdam, Utrecht, The Hague and Eindhoven, the D66 won the highest share of the vote, while GL-PvdA remained the largest in Amsterdam. It is clear that support for Wilders’ PVV has plummeted, after losing 11 of the 37 seats won in the 2023 elections. D66 and CDA made the biggest improvement, gaining 17 and 13 seats respectively, while VVD and GL-PvdA lost two and five seats respectively. Volt and New Social Contract (NSC) will disappear from parliament, no longer gathering enough votes to hold any seats.