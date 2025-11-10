Home
Electoral council confirms D66 election win as Dutch coalition talks continue

Sirozy / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

The Electoral Council in the Netherlands (Kiesraad) has announced the official results of the 2025 general elections, confirming D66’s win. The progressive liberal party took the lead from PVV with a total of 29.668 votes. 

D66 2025 election win confirmed

The Kiesraad confirmed that D66 is the largest party in the Netherlands with the official results of the snap election that took place in October. While D66 is the winning party with almost 30.000 seats more than PVV, both parties will have the same 26 seats in the House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer). VVD won 22 seats, GroenLinks-PvdA 20 and CDA 18.

Five additional women were elected into the Tweede Kamer based on preference votes, bringing the total to 65 of 150 seats, which means the Tweede Kamer will have the highest number of seats occupied by women in Dutch history, reports NOS

“These results are reliable. A well-thought-out and robust process underlies the vote and the determination of the results,” Kiesraad chairman Wim Kuijken said in a press release. “The electoral process in the Netherlands is precisely described in the Electoral Act and has numerous safeguards, including checks and ongoing transparency.” In various social media posts, PVV leader Geert Wilders suggested that election fraud had occurred after the ANP election service revealed that PVV could no longer overtake D66

Dutch coalition talks continue with struggles

Last week, coalition discussions began with NS CEO Wouter Koolmees appointed as scout (verkenner) to find potential combinations for the different parties to form a government. D66 leader Rob Jetten would like a centre coalition with CDA, VVD and GroenLinks-PvdA to get a majority and form a “stable government”.

However, VVD leader Dilan Yeşilgöz has remained adamant about not being part of a coalition with GL-PvdA, preferring a centre-right cabinet with far-right JA21. According to De Telegraaf, on Monday, November 10, Koolmees will have one last discussion with leaders from CDA, VVD and D66 to see if the parties will be willing to compromise, before sending his report to the parliament on Tuesday, on which coalition seems most feasible.

