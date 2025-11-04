Home
PVV’s Geert Wilders claims election fraud, no evidence says Dutch councils

Jeroen Meuwsen Fotografie / Shutterstock.com

By Simone Jacobs

The Association of Municipalities in the Netherlands (VNG) has spoken out against statements that criticise the integrity of the elections in the Netherlands, calling it “a threat to the democratic rule of law”. This comes after leader of Party for Freedom (PVV) Geert Wilders shared social media posts suggesting election fraud had occurred. 

Election fraud allegations threaten democracy, says Dutch councils

Following the ANP election service’s announcement on Friday that D66 has won the elections, stating that it would no longer be possible for PVV to overtake the progressive liberal party with the remaining votes, PVV leader Geert Wilders shared messages on social media platform X suggesting election fraud. 

In the posts, unverified claims state that 15 full containers of votes were thrown away, and Wilders questions whether the Electoral Council is truly independent after claims that the security of its software system was tested by a company linked to D66. VNG released a statement saying that “recent statements” questioning the election process “lack any evidence and thus pose a direct threat to the democratic rule of law”.

Dutch municipalities reject Wilder’s election fraud claims

“The election process in the municipalities is conducted with the utmost care and transparency. Our staff and many volunteers work tirelessly to ensure everything runs smoothly, accurately, and transparently,” writes VNG. “Undermining the integrity of mayors without any basis in fact not only undermines their position but also citizens' trust in our democratic institutions.”

The municipalities of Maastricht, Leiden and Zaanstad have also denied accusations of irregularities with ballots, reports NOS. A Zaanstad spokesperson stated that the allegations were “utter nonsense”, and the Electoral Council has confirmed that there are no known errors in the municipalities.

The organisation of local councils is calling for respect for the legal process and “restraint in public debate”. “We have confidence in the Electoral Council and support its role in investigating any unusual circumstances surrounding the election process,” VNG concludes.

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

