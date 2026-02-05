Home
1 in 5 Dutch residents avoid going out due to lack of public toilets

By Simone Jacobs

Research by the Medical and Gastrointestinal Foundation (MDL Fonds) has revealed that 21 percent of people in the Netherlands avoid activities outside of their homes for fear of not being able to find a public toilet. The foundation says that the lack of public toilets is “unacceptable”.

Lack of public toilets in the Netherlands “unacceptable”, says MDL Fonds

The MDL Fonds found that the public toilet shortage in the Netherlands is felt by many residents. A recent representative study showed that 85 percent of people believe there should be more public toilets, and 21 percent actively avoid activities because of the lack of toilets in public areas.

Two in three people experience problems due to the shortage of public toilets. This is especially problematic for people with gastrointestinal conditions or liver disorders. 

"Access to a restroom is a basic requirement for freedom of movement," says Mariël Croon, director of the MDL Fonds. "We hear about locked train restrooms or facilities at stations that close after a certain time, completely overwhelming passengers. For someone with a stoma or a chronic bowel disease, this can lead to degrading situations, such as incontinence.”

Dutch foundation launches reporting centre for toilet refusal

MDL Fonds has launched the WC Weigering (Toilet Refusal) reporting centre to document cases where people are denied access to a toilet despite having a medical necessity, in hopes to “urge municipalities, businesses and organisations to take targeted measures to improve accessibility”. 

The foundation also set up an app last year called the WC Wijzer, which provides the locations of more than 8.000 public restrooms throughout the Netherlands. Based on data from this app, it was determined that the most toilet-friendly Dutch municipalities are Amersfoort, Hattem and Terschelling. 

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

