1 in 5 Dutch residents avoid going out due to lack of public toilets

Research by the Medical and Gastrointestinal Foundation (MDL Fonds) has revealed that 21 percent of people in the Netherlands avoid activities outside of their homes for fear of not being able to find a public toilet. The foundation says that the lack of public toilets is “unacceptable”.

Lack of public toilets in the Netherlands “unacceptable”, says MDL Fonds

The MDL Fonds found that the public toilet shortage in the Netherlands is felt by many residents. A recent representative study showed that 85 percent of people believe there should be more public toilets, and 21 percent actively avoid activities because of the lack of toilets in public areas.

Two in three people experience problems due to the shortage of public toilets. This is especially problematic for people with gastrointestinal conditions or liver disorders.

"Access to a restroom is a basic requirement for freedom of movement," says Mariël Croon, director of the MDL Fonds. "We hear about locked train restrooms or facilities at stations that close after a certain time, completely overwhelming passengers. For someone with a stoma or a chronic bowel disease, this can lead to degrading situations, such as incontinence.”