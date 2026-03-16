Dutch residents wait up to 2 years for mental health care

There are around 100.000 people waiting to get mental health treatment in the Netherlands. Half of mental health patients have waited longer than 14 weeks to get treatment, with some waiting for up to two years.

Growing waiting lists for mental health care in the Netherlands

A new dashboard called the Insight into Healthcare Providers is now being used to replace annual reports by the Dutch Healthcare Authority (NZa). Based on an analysis of this dashboard by MIND and Radar, the number of people waiting for mental health care in the Netherlands and the length of their wait are increasing.

Figures from 2025 show that more than 100.000 people are on the mental health care waiting list. The average waiting time before a person receives mental health treatment is 24 weeks - three weeks longer than in 2024 and significantly over the maximum limit of 14 weeks.

Some patients have even been on a waiting list for two years. Those who need specialised mental health care, for personality disorders, for example, seem to wait the longest, with an average wait time of 32 weeks.