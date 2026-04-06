Dutch Kidney Foundation tests first portable dialysis machine

The Dutch Kidney Foundation has been working to introduce the first portable dialysis machine to the market. Clinical studies at the University Medical Centre Utrecht are testing the performance of the new device.

Neokidney to end dependency on stationary dialysis

In the Netherlands, more than 5.000 patients rely on regular dialysis treatment to filter waste and fluids from their blood due to kidney failure. The purification process via hemodialysis requires multiple hours per week. The complex machinery is immobile, and patients are forced to stay in proximity to a healthcare centre at all times.

After many years of development, the Dutch Kidney Foundation has announced the Neokidney to eliminate dependency on stationary treatments. The portable dialysis device is small enough to fit into a suitcase to be taken anywhere, giving patients the ability to travel and make plans spontaneously.

With patients being able to get treatment autonomously, fewer healthcare staff will be needed, which could relieve some of the strain felt due to ongoing staff shortages in healthcare. It could also help save lives in disaster areas where people lose access to their dialysis station. In the Netherlands, people will likely be reimbursed for the treatment by their insurance.