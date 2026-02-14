Dutch scientists develop nasal spray to prevent catching the flu

Scientists in Leiden have developed a nasal spray that can be used to prevent flu infections. The nasal spray which creates direct protection against the influenza virus still has to go through testing before becoming available to the public.

Nasal spray breakthrough fights against flu virus

Currently, the flu vaccine is the main preventative measure used to fight against the influenza virus. That could soon change as the Dutch-based biotech company Leyden Labs has developed a nasal spray that would prevent users from getting sick.

The innovative nasal spray works differently to a vaccine; while a vaccine stimulates the body to produce its own antibodies against influenza, the nasal spray provides direct protection to prevent the virus from entering the body at all. "We don't ask the body to produce anything itself, but instead provide antibodies immediately," chief scientific officer of Leyden Labs, Clarissa Koch told AD.

"Developing this nasal spray was extremely complex. The nose is completely exposed to the outside world, including viruses and mucus,” says Koch. “A great deal of time went into ensuring that the active ingredients remain trapped within that environment."