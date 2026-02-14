Dutch scientists develop nasal spray to prevent catching the flu
Scientists in Leiden have developed a nasal spray that can be used to prevent flu infections. The nasal spray which creates direct protection against the influenza virus still has to go through testing before becoming available to the public.
Nasal spray breakthrough fights against flu virus
Currently, the flu vaccine is the main preventative measure used to fight against the influenza virus. That could soon change as the Dutch-based biotech company Leyden Labs has developed a nasal spray that would prevent users from getting sick.
The innovative nasal spray works differently to a vaccine; while a vaccine stimulates the body to produce its own antibodies against influenza, the nasal spray provides direct protection to prevent the virus from entering the body at all. "We don't ask the body to produce anything itself, but instead provide antibodies immediately," chief scientific officer of Leyden Labs, Clarissa Koch told AD.
"Developing this nasal spray was extremely complex. The nose is completely exposed to the outside world, including viruses and mucus,” says Koch. “A great deal of time went into ensuring that the active ingredients remain trapped within that environment."
Flu nasal spray especially helpful for vulnerable groups
The nasal spray would introduce antibodies against the flu virus onto the nasal mucosa, preventing the pathogens from entering the body. It would need to be used once a day to provide protection.
While vaccinations against influenza are helpful in lessening symptoms and preventing severe infections, it is still less effective for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and people with weakened immune systems because their bodies already often struggle to produce antibodies. The nasal spray would be especially helpful for this group.
It will still be a while before the nasal spray is available to the public, as the effectiveness needs to be examined through human testing. The first human safety studies have already been completed. If everything goes as planned, the nasal spray would first be made available to vulnerable groups.