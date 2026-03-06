Sugar overload: Half of Dutch youth consume 17 glasses of soft drinks a week

In a week, the average young person in the Netherlands aged 12 to 16 drinks 9,5 glasses of sugary drinks. Every second teen drinks 16,5 glasses per week, equivalent to 90 sugar cubes and significantly higher than the recommended sugar allowance.

Weekly soft drink consumption among Dutch youth surpasses WHO advice

A study by the Amsterdam Municipal Health Service (GGD) and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam found that 50 percent of children aged 12 to 16 drink 16,5 glasses of sugary soft drinks each week. The research includes regular soft drinks, fruit juice, lemonades, iced tea, sports drinks and energy drinks - basically “all sugary drinks that have little or no nutritional value”.

"I was quite surprised by the results of our study," health scientist Rian Pepping told NOS. "The more sugar you consume, the greater your risk of developing obesity and type 2 diabetes." One in seven children is overweight.

16,5 glasses of soft drinks are equivalent to 90 sugar cubes. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that a 12-year-old girl with a moderately active lifestyle not consume more than 44 sugar cubes a week, and a 16-year-old boy with a very active lifestyle not exceed 78 sugar cubes. One sugar cube is approximately 4 grams of sugar.