Sugary foods and drinks to cost more in the Netherlands with new sugar tax

The incoming Dutch government have revealed plans to introduce a sugar tax from 2030. Foods and drinks containing more than 6 percent of sugar would be more expensive, costing an average of 50 euros extra per year or even more for people with a sweet tooth.

In the coalition agreement between D66, VVD and CDA, the parties included plans to introduce a sugar tax. The proposed tax would be levied on prepackaged foods and beverages containing 6 percent or more of sugar sold in Dutch supermarkets.

The goal of the Dutch sugar tax is to encourage residents to choose food and drinks with lower sugar content. "We're making unhealthy choices less attractive," states the coalition agreement.

From what has been revealed, it appears that the more sugar a product has, the higher the tax will be. It is still unclear how exactly the sugar tax will be levied and how it will affect the price of consumables.