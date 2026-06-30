The Netherlands remains one of the world's top 20 most peaceful countries

The Netherlands has been ranked as the 17th most peaceful country in the world in the Global Peace Index 2026 (GPI), three places lower than in 2025.

How peaceful is the Netherlands?

The Netherlands has once again been ranked among the most peaceful countries in the world, despite a year of global uncertainty and rising tensions. The country ranked seventeenth in the GPI 2026, published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), three spots below its 14th-place ranking last year, with an overall GPI score of 1,566.

The Netherlands scored "more peaceful" when it came to political instability, the political terror scale, deaths from internal and external conflicts, the number of refugees as a percent of the population, relations with neighbouring countries, the number of internal conflicts and UN peacekeeping funding.

On the other hand, the country scored “less peaceful” for weapons imports and exports, militarisation, military expenditure as a percent of GDP, access to small arms, the number of police per 100.000 people and intensity of internal conflict.