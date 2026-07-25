ECB invites residents to give feedback on 10 potential new euro note designs

A shortlist of 10 potential new euro note designs has been revealed. The European Central Bank (ECB) is inviting members of the public to give feedback on the designs before September 21.

Public survey to give feedback on new bank note designs

After receiving more than 1.200 design proposals during an EU-wide design contest for a new series of euro bank notes, the ECB has narrowed it down to a shortlist of just 10 designs. The design proposals are based on two themes: European culture and rivers and birds.

Now, anyone can take part in a public survey and have their say on which design should be selected for the new series. You can see the bank note mock-ups here and take part in the survey, which runs until September 21, here. An independent research company will also run a parallel survey with the same questions, but only citizens of the EU can take part.

Once the survey has closed, the governing council will choose the final design based on feedback from the jury that chose the 10 shortlisted designs, the public and independent surveys, and a technical assessment.