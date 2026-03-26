Experts warn full impact of inflation is yet to hit Dutch consumers

US and Israeli attacks on Iran have already caused petrol prices to soar in the Netherlands. But Rabobank researchers claim Dutch consumers are yet to feel the full extent of inflation.

Immediate impact on Dutch consumers

The geopolitical uncertainties connected to the war in the Middle East are driving up prices nationwide. As the Netherlands is still recovering from the energy crisis of 2022, economist Jan-Paul Van de Kerke of the ABN AMRO research agency now expects the current inflation rate of 2,4 percent to increase further. “The most likely scenario is that inflation in our country will go towards 3 percent,” says Van de Kerke in a report by NOS.

Since the US and Israeli attacks on Iran, recommended prices for both diesel and euro95 have broken the 2,50 euro mark. Further data by the European Commission has determined the Netherlands to have the highest petrol prices in Europe, with 10,40 euros per 100 kilometres. As Dutch drivers are heading to Belgium and Germany to stock up on fuel for slightly lower prices, the consequences of the conflict go beyond gas prices.

According to NOS, calculations by the mortgage advisor Van Bruggen suggest home buyers may pay an additional 30 euros per month on their mortgage. While interest rates had been in decline before, those for mortgages with a fixed-rate period of 10 years have jumped from 3,7 percent to 3,85 percent since the beginning of March. Leading mortgage providers such as ABN AMRO, Argenta, Obvion and Munt Hypotheken have announced similar growth in the last week.