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Extra 2.100 euros in compensation for students impacted by Dutch loan system

Extra 2.100 euros in compensation for students impacted by Dutch loan system

Joshua Rainey Photography / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Students who attended Dutch universities when the loan system was in place are set to receive over 2.100 euros in compensation towards their student debt. Payouts are expected to start in April 2027.

Dutch students under loan system get more compensation

Between 2015 and 2023, student grants were unavailable after the Dutch government abolished them. Under the loan system, thousands of students in the Netherlands at the time had to take out student loans to attend university. Student grants were reintroduced in 2023 after the loan system received backlash.

This led to frustration among students who had to borrow money for their studies. These “unlucky students” previously received compensation totalling 3.700 euros, according to NU.nl, but this was determined to be too low an amount so the government will now pay students impacted by the loan system an extra 44,50 euros for every month they studied. This amounts to 2.136 euros per student. 

The student grant currently sits at 120 euros and is slightly higher at 324 euros for those who live away from home.

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“Unlucky students” to receive compensation in April 2027

The Education Executive Agency (DUO) is set to start paying out the compensation to eligible students from the loan system from April 2027. According to the official government announcement, most recipients will not need to apply, but will automatically receive it.

“The allowance is offset against any existing student debt. In the event of no debt or a lower debt, the (remaining) amount is paid out directly,” reads the news release. Student union LSVB believes the compensation is insufficient and that students should be fully compensated for the years without financial aid. 

Despite this, Minister of Education Rianne Letschert has emphasised that this will be the final round of compensation for affected students. "In my opinion, it is a nice concession," Letschert told NOS. "I hope students see that this is substantial in light of the challenges in the country."

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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