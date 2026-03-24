Extra 2.100 euros in compensation for students impacted by Dutch loan system

Students who attended Dutch universities when the loan system was in place are set to receive over 2.100 euros in compensation towards their student debt. Payouts are expected to start in April 2027.

Dutch students under loan system get more compensation

Between 2015 and 2023, student grants were unavailable after the Dutch government abolished them. Under the loan system, thousands of students in the Netherlands at the time had to take out student loans to attend university. Student grants were reintroduced in 2023 after the loan system received backlash.

This led to frustration among students who had to borrow money for their studies. These “unlucky students” previously received compensation totalling 3.700 euros, according to NU.nl, but this was determined to be too low an amount so the government will now pay students impacted by the loan system an extra 44,50 euros for every month they studied. This amounts to 2.136 euros per student.

The student grant currently sits at 120 euros and is slightly higher at 324 euros for those who live away from home.