Dutch petrol station owners call on gov’t to introduce relief measures

After the German government announced plans to lower the excise duty on fuel, petrol stations in the Netherlands have urged the Dutch government to introduce its own relief measures to prevent more drivers from refuelling across the border. German petrol price cuts spell trouble for Dutch stations Due to rising petrol prices caused by the war in the Middle East, Germany is set to lower the excise duty on petrol and diesel by 17 cents per litre, reports NOS. This will likely provide relief for businesses and motorists in Germany - and have an unintentional impact on the Netherlands. A litre of petrol in Germany currently costs a little over 2 euros, while in the Netherlands, prices have risen to 2,29 euros per litre. With fuel prices getting less expensive in Germany and petrol prices continuing to rise in the Netherlands, even more Dutch drivers are expected to head across the border to refuel. Owners of Dutch petrol stations are concerned. "Everyone is on high alert and it is extremely turbulent. We are really sounding the alarm: we are pricing ourselves completely out of the market in the Netherlands," director of the association of independent fuel retailers NOVE, Erik de Vries, told AD.

Calls mount for Dutch gov’t to introduce relief measures Germany isn’t the only country that has introduced fuel excise duty reductions; Sweden, Greece, Spain and Italy are among the other countries that have also implemented crisis measures. De Vries warns that neighbouring countries with lower petrol prices will not only affect the fuel industry but could also have an impact on several other sectors too. "People also buy tobacco and drugstore items there. They make a day out of it. The cheap refuelling is the driving force. That alone covers the cost of the trip. Meanwhile, they are also spending money on other products there. That has a profound impact on the broader retail sector in the Netherlands." Trade association Bovag is urging the government to implement relief measures in the Netherlands to assist residents and businesses most impacted by rising prices, as “mobility threatens to become unaffordable for a group of Dutch people”. "If even more people start refuelling across the border, we will be paying massive amounts of excise duties and VAT to Germany, and the Dutch state will lose enormous revenue,” said De Vries. De Vries believes the Dutch government should also implement a temporary excise duty reduction. “Only in this way can you keep these expenditures and government revenues within the country's borders.”