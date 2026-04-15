Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
1 billion euros earmarked to support Dutch residents amid oil crisis

1 billion euros earmarked to support Dutch residents amid oil crisis

Harry Wedzinga / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

A support package totalling 1 billion euros is planned to help residents in the Netherlands with the impact of the oil crisis caused by the war in the Middle East. The plan includes higher travel allowances and more emergency energy funds for low-income households, but no cuts to petrol prices. 

No petrol price cuts in Dutch gov’t support package

With many feeling the impact of the rising fuel and energy prices caused by the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, the Dutch government has been mulling measures to combat price hikes. A support package of around 1 billion euros will be introduced with at least three measures to help residents. 

Sources revealed to NOS that the government is still not including a petrol tax cap in the plans. Despite petrol stations urging the government to lower the excise duty on petrol, as Germany recently did, the cabinet is maintaining its decision to hold off on this measure.

Lowering the price of a litre of petrol by 10 cents would cost the government 1 billion euros while providing little relief, and with uncertainties around how long the situation will last, the cabinet wants to avoid haemorrhaging money too soon. A petrol tax cap would also encourage more driving, which is something the state wants to avoid.

Cheaper travel expenses and more funds for energy

Instead, the support package will include an increase in the tax-free travel allowance for workers from 23 cents to 25 cents. According to NOS, this could save employees who have to travel for work 8 euros per week if they travel 400 kilometres weekly. 

Road tax for commercial vehicles with grey licence plates will also be reduced by 50 percent to help small business owners. Other than making travel a bit more affordable, 50 million euros will go towards the energy bills of low-income households in the Emergency Energy Fund. The government also wants to allocate funds for better insulation to reduce energy bills.

Find an energy supplier in the Netherlands

Vattenfall
Budget Energie
Eneco
Innova Energie
Engie
Oxxio

The plans for the support package will be discussed by the cabinet in the coming days. If all goes ahead, the government aims to officially announce the relief package on Monday.

This page uses affiliate links.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

Related Stories

Dutch government considers measures to combat rising petrol and energy pricesDutch government considers measures to combat rising petrol and energy prices
Dutch law in 2026: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next yearDutch law in 2026: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next year
Dutch petrol station owners call on gov’t to introduce relief measuresDutch petrol station owners call on gov’t to introduce relief measures
Jetten I cabinet incoming: What expats in the Netherlands need to knowJetten I cabinet incoming: What expats in the Netherlands need to know
Fines for driving offences in the Netherlands to cost more in 2026Fines for driving offences in the Netherlands to cost more in 2026
Dutch government to extend petrol tax cut for 2026Dutch government to extend petrol tax cut for 2026
Dutch law in 2025: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next yearDutch law in 2025: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next year
Dutch civil service workers to strike on April 14Dutch civil service workers to strike on April 14
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.