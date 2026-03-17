Dutch government considers measures to combat rising petrol and energy prices

From cutting taxes on fuel and energy to raising the minimum wage, several measures are being considered to cushion the blow of the rising cost of living for residents in the Netherlands caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Tax breaks for petrol and energy on the table in the Netherlands

In a letter to the House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer), the cabinet has provided a number of possible solutions to reduce the economic impact of the war in the Middle East on people in the Netherlands. Measures put forward include an energy price cap, similar to the one introduced in 2023, temporary cuts to energy tax and fuel excise duties, and an increase in the maximum tax-free travel allowance for businesses.

Other options that are also being considered are raising the housing allowance and the statutory minimum wage. The reintroduction of the energy emergency fund is one solution on the table to help people with lower incomes who can not afford to pay their rising energy bills.

In 2022, this fund allocated 800 euros in compensation to 800.000 households. Other alternatives are still being debated. "But the reintroduction of the emergency fund is the most concrete; that should be achievable before the coming winter,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy told AD. “You want to provide targeted help to people who really need it, and that instrument is suitable for that."