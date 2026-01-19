The Netherlands considers countermeasures after Trump threatens tariffs
US President Donald Trump’s plans to impose tariffs on countries that participated in a Greenland exercise have caused an uproar in Europe. The European Union is considering countermeasures, while Dutch ministers have criticised the plans, calling the move “blackmail”.
US to impose 10 percent import tariff on the Netherlands
On Saturday, January 17, Trump announced on social media platform Truth Social that the United States would impose a 10 percent import tariff on all goods from the eight European countries that participated in a reconnaissance exercise in Greenland. The Netherlands ended up sending two troops, after initial plans to send just one, emphasising that the exercise concerns the security of all NATO countries, including the US.
Trump wants to impose an additional 10 percent tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Finland and the Netherlands, countries which are all a part of NATO. The levy would apply from February 1, before being increased to 25 percent in June, reports NOS.
The US president has repeatedly stated that he wants to incorporate Greenland, which is a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, for US national security reasons. He claims that Greenland is under threat from Russia and China and believes the only way to protect the strategically located and resource-rich territory is if it is under US control. Trump has said he wants to buy the land but has not ruled out military action.
Dutch minister calls Trump’s tariff threats “ridiculous”
Minister of Foreign Affairs David van Weel has said that Trump’s plans to introduce the import duties are “blackmail and not the way to work with your allies”. "We must now ensure that this ridiculous plan is scrapped," Van Weel said on WNL op Zondag.
While Dutch ministers view the participation of the Netherlands and other European countries in the NATO exercise as a way to show the US that they are serious about Arctic security, Trump saw the move differently, stating that the countries are taking a risk that is neither “sustainable” or “durable”.
According to AD, Dutch Minister of Defence Ruben Brekelmans emphasised that Trump “misinterpreted” the approach and that the reaction is “unnecessary”. "The mission is precisely in line with Trump's concerns," Brekelmans said on Buitenhof.
Dutch businesses have warned that the tariffs could cause serious damage to the Dutch economy. Politicians in the US are also against the tariffs. Both Democratic and Republican senators have criticised the plans, with concerns about how the tariffs could affect the US economy and relations with European allies.
EU considers countermeasures against US tariffs
On Sunday, the European Commission discussed countermeasures in an emergency meeting, following Trump’s announcement. "Threats of tariffs undermine transatlantic relations," said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
The EU is reportedly considering imposing a 93 million euro tariff package on the US, which was halted last year when the US and EU negotiated a trade deal. Putting the US-EU trade deal itself on hold is also being considered.
EU leaders are set to have discussions with Trump during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “The EU still hopes to reach a solution through diplomacy,” said EU and NATO correspondent Andy Stemerding. “After all, Europe still desperately needs the US for Ukraine’s defence.” European Council President António Costa also announced that an additional EU summit would take place on Thursday evening due to the disagreement over Greenland.