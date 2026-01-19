The Netherlands considers countermeasures after Trump threatens tariffs

US President Donald Trump’s plans to impose tariffs on countries that participated in a Greenland exercise have caused an uproar in Europe. The European Union is considering countermeasures, while Dutch ministers have criticised the plans, calling the move “blackmail”.

US to impose 10 percent import tariff on the Netherlands

On Saturday, January 17, Trump announced on social media platform Truth Social that the United States would impose a 10 percent import tariff on all goods from the eight European countries that participated in a reconnaissance exercise in Greenland. The Netherlands ended up sending two troops, after initial plans to send just one, emphasising that the exercise concerns the security of all NATO countries, including the US.

Trump wants to impose an additional 10 percent tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Finland and the Netherlands, countries which are all a part of NATO. The levy would apply from February 1, before being increased to 25 percent in June, reports NOS.

The US president has repeatedly stated that he wants to incorporate Greenland, which is a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, for US national security reasons. He claims that Greenland is under threat from Russia and China and believes the only way to protect the strategically located and resource-rich territory is if it is under US control. Trump has said he wants to buy the land but has not ruled out military action.