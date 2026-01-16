The Netherlands supports contribution to NATO mission in Greenland

Several members in Dutch parliament have supported plans for the Netherlands to contribute to a NATO mission in the Arctic region around Greenland. The government recently decided to also send one naval officer to Greenland to join a Danish reconnaissance exercise. Calls for the Netherlands to help with Greenland protection Earlier this week, the House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer) debated a possible contribution to a NATO mission in Greenland. CDA member Derk Boswijk submitted a motion, supported by 11 other parties, calling on the cabinet to “politically and diplomatically support Denmark regarding the status and position of Greenland”. Minister of Foreign Affairs David van Weel told the Tweede Kamer that the Netherlands can “contribute to a degree of detente in the relationship we consider so important, namely that between the United States and our European NATO allies”, reports AD. Exactly what the Netherlands’ contribution would look like is still uncertain. Greenland has been in the international spotlight since US President Donald Trump said his country plans to take control of the island “the easy way” or “the hard way”. Trump says he is willing to use military force to conquer the semi-autonomous territory of Denmark.

In a survey conducted by EenVaandag, 54 percent of respondents believe the Netherlands should intervene if Trump attempts to seize control of Greenland. NATO increases presence in Greenland The Danish government has announced that it will increase its military presence on the island. Germany announced that it would send 13 soldiers to Nuuk. Alongside Germany, governments in France, Sweden and Norway will send soldiers to support a three-day Danish reconnaissance exercise, scheduled to last until Sunday. "Soldiers of NATO are expected to be more present in Greenland from [Thursday] and in the coming days. It is expected that there will be more military flights and ships," Greenland’s deputy prime minister, Mute Egede, said at a press conference. After discussions in the Netherlands about whether to participate in the Danish exercise as well, on Thursday afternoon, the cabinet decided to send one officer from the Royal Dutch Navy, but a larger NATO deployment later on has not been ruled out. Dutch Minister of Defence Ruben Brekelmans emphasised that this is not a military mission but to “map out options for a joint exercise in the Arctic region” for NATO, reports De Telegraaf.