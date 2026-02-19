Home
StemWijzer launches voting guides for Dutch local elections

By Simone Jacobs

StemWijzer and other websites have launched voting guides to help Dutch residents decide which political parties to vote for in the upcoming municipal elections on March 18, 2026

StemWijzer sets up local election guide

On March 18, 2026, Dutch citizens, EU citizens and internationals who have lived in the Netherlands for at least five years will head to the polls to cast their votes in the local elections. Though it can be difficult to know which parties to vote for.

StemWijzer, which provides voting guides during national elections, has launched a voting guide for the municipal elections in collaboration with ProDemos. With this online tool, voters can spend just a few minutes answering questions and find out where they stand in the political landscape and which political party running for city council aligns best with their views.

Voting guides for 2026 municipal elections in the Netherlands

While StemWijzer can be used for almost all municipalities in the Netherlands, some municipalities are missing from the national tool. If you can’t find your municipality on StemWijzer, check for your municipality’s guide on Kieskompas. 

Kieskompas is similar to StemWijzer but is an independent online guide. Some municipalities are also offering guides on MijnStem. It is important to note that these online tools are available in Dutch. 

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

