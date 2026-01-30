Amsterdam passes law to ban meat and fossil fuel related ads in public spaces

The Amsterdam municipality has passed a law banning the advertising of meat and fossil fuel-related products and services. From May 1, 2026, the ban will be in place.

Amsterdam first capital city in world to ban fossil fuel advertising

From May 1, 2026, advertisements for meat products as well as petrol and diesel, cruises, air travel and other fossil fuel-related products will be banned on the streets of Amsterdam. The Dutch capital had previously limited these types of ads through agreements with advertisers but will now amend the General Local Bylaw (APV) to make the ban official, reports Het Parool.

Amsterdam will be the first capital city in the world to pass such a ban, not allowing fossil fuel-related adverts on billboards, bus stops or any other public spaces. The ban will not apply to adverts promoting general brands or those on or inside buildings where such products and services are on offer, such as petrol stations, shop fronts or train stations.

Fossil fuel ad ban could face legal risks, says opposition

While a majority of council members voted in favour (27 to 18), there was some criticism of the proposal. Alderman Melanie van der Horst (D66) was against the ban arguing that it could conflict with existing contracts with advertisers, leading to legal risks, while also facing implementation problems.