Amsterdam passes law to ban meat and fossil fuel related ads in public spaces

Dutchmen Photography / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

The Amsterdam municipality has passed a law banning the advertising of meat and fossil fuel-related products and services. From May 1, 2026, the ban will be in place.

Amsterdam first capital city in world to ban fossil fuel advertising

From May 1, 2026, advertisements for meat products as well as petrol and diesel, cruises, air travel and other fossil fuel-related products will be banned on the streets of Amsterdam. The Dutch capital had previously limited these types of ads through agreements with advertisers but will now amend the General Local Bylaw (APV) to make the ban official, reports Het Parool.

Amsterdam will be the first capital city in the world to pass such a ban, not allowing fossil fuel-related adverts on billboards, bus stops or any other public spaces. The ban will not apply to adverts promoting general brands or those on or inside buildings where such products and services are on offer, such as petrol stations, shop fronts or train stations.

Fossil fuel ad ban could face legal risks, says opposition

While a majority of council members voted in favour (27 to 18), there was some criticism of the proposal. Alderman Melanie van der Horst (D66) was against the ban arguing that it could conflict with existing contracts with advertisers, leading to legal risks, while also facing implementation problems.

Despite this, the proposal suggested by GroenLinks and Party for the Animals (PvdD) passed. "You can't say you're taking climate policy seriously and continue to allow these advertisements," council member Jenneke van Pijpen (GroenLinks).

The Hague also banned fossil fuel-related ads recently, a decision which the Dutch courts upheld after a lawsuit filed by travel associations ANVR and TUI claiming the ban violates freedom of expression and business. Other Dutch municipalities, such as Bloemendaal and Haarlem, have also banned meat advertisements. 

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

