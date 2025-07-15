Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Amsterdam considers countermeasures as first e-scooters take to the streets

Amsterdam considers countermeasures as first e-scooters take to the streets

By Simone Jacobs

The Netherlands has recently allowed the use of electric scooters on Dutch roads. As the first licensed e-scooters start riding around on cycle paths in the Dutch capital, Amsterdam is considering measures to keep the new mode of transport out of the city. 

E-scooter use allowed in the Netherlands since July

Since July 1, 2025, it has been legal to use an e-scooter on the streets of the Netherlands. The electric scooter now falls into the category of special mopeds, allowing anyone over the age of 16 to ride the scooters on Dutch cycle paths, provided they have an official blue licence plate and do not go faster than 25 kilometres per hour. Drivers of e-scooters are also not required to wear helmets.

There has been growing concern as an increasing number of faster vehicles are allowed on bike paths, creating dangerous situations. Dutch municipalities are even set to experiment with speed limits on cycle paths to combat this issue. The addition of e-scooters on the roads has the potential to exacerbate the situation. 

Amsterdam unhappy with e-scooters in the city

With the first licensed e-scooters driving around Amsterdam, the city alderman for traffic, transport and air quality, Melanie van der Horst, is worried that the e-scooters will cause problems that other European cities are experiencing. "In Belgium, on average, someone injured by an electric scooter ends up in the emergency room every eight hours. That's not a pleasant prospect," van der Horst told Het Parool

Popular e-scooter sharing services such as Lime and Bird have caused chaos on the streets of Paris and Berlin. In 2023, Paris banned rental e-scooters from the city, and Berlin limited the number allowed within the central Ringbahn area. The municipality is investigating ways to prevent the use of e-scooters in the Dutch capital and to regulate rental companies. "The market is still relaxed, but we need to look very carefully at what can be done to prevent [it from getting] worse," said van der Horst. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

Planned budget cuts for Dutch public transport to be scrappedPlanned budget cuts for Dutch public transport to be scrapped
July 2025: 12 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowJuly 2025: 12 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Amsterdam to introduce integration course for expat residentsAmsterdam to introduce integration course for expat residents
Why are Dutch buses and trams all honking their horns on June 10?Why are Dutch buses and trams all honking their horns on June 10?
Amsterdam unveils plans to build 20.000 new homes in existing neighbourhoodsAmsterdam unveils plans to build 20.000 new homes in existing neighbourhoods
Dirty and overcrowded: Amsterdam residents worry for the future of the cityDirty and overcrowded: Amsterdam residents worry for the future of the city
Amsterdam wants drivers to use free parking in other cities to reduce trafficAmsterdam wants drivers to use free parking in other cities to reduce traffic
Amsterdam introduces new measures to further limit nuisance of mass tourismAmsterdam introduces new measures to further limit nuisance of mass tourism
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.