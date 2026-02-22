EU ban means ketchup sachets will disappear from Dutch restaurants

A new EU law is set to ban single-use plastic sachets from 2030. This means that plastic sachets with ketchup and mayonnaise, for example, could disappear from cafes and restaurants in the Netherlands.

Single-use plastic sachets to be banned in EU

Single-use plastic sachets for ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, soya sauce and small, single-use plastic pots used for milk or cream will soon disappear in the EU.

From 2030, hospitality services will no longer be permitted to use single-use plastic packages which contain a single portion. The new rules will also apply to salt, pepper and other flavouring sachets, which are often already made from paper.

There will be some exceptions in place for hospitals and care homes where single-use plastic packaging is necessary for hygiene reasons. Businesses will still be able to use single-use plastic packaging for a single portion of food or drink that is intended to be consumed on the go or at home.