EU ban means ketchup sachets will disappear from Dutch restaurants
A new EU law is set to ban single-use plastic sachets from 2030. This means that plastic sachets with ketchup and mayonnaise, for example, could disappear from cafes and restaurants in the Netherlands.
Single-use plastic sachets to be banned in EU
Single-use plastic sachets for ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, soya sauce and small, single-use plastic pots used for milk or cream will soon disappear in the EU.
From 2030, hospitality services will no longer be permitted to use single-use plastic packages which contain a single portion. The new rules will also apply to salt, pepper and other flavouring sachets, which are often already made from paper.
There will be some exceptions in place for hospitals and care homes where single-use plastic packaging is necessary for hygiene reasons. Businesses will still be able to use single-use plastic packaging for a single portion of food or drink that is intended to be consumed on the go or at home.
Part of larger plans to reduce plastic packaging
It is likely that hospitality businesses will replace plastic single-use sauce containers with small dishes made from glass or wafer. The new rules are part of the EU’s broader Single-Use Plastic Directive (SUPD), which was drawn up in 2019.
Over a longer period, the bloc aims to prevent and reduce the circulation of 10 specific plastic products, including cotton bud sticks, cutlery, plates, straws and stirrers, balloons, cigarette butts, plastic bags, nappies and sanitary products.
In July 2023, the Dutch government introduced a “plastic tax” to reduce the use of single-use plastics in the catering and hospitality industry. Customers currently have to pay a fee for plastic packaging that can only be used once, usually between 25 and 50 cents.
Last year, it was revealed that these extra costs for plastic takeaway containers would be scrapped. According to MPs, the plastic tax did not lead to more sustainability but did raise costs for consumers. No plans to enforce the new ban on single-use plastic sachets in the Netherlands have been announced yet.