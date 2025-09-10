Amsterdam invests 6 million euros to make the city safer for women

The city of Amsterdam is allocating 6 million euros to improve women’s safety in the Dutch capital. The funds will go towards measures such as a police platform dedicated to supporting victims of gender-based violence, prevention and improving the safety of public spaces.

Plans to improve women’s safety in Amsterdam

Following the murder of 17-year-old Lisa and other violent incidents against women in the Dutch capital, Amsterdam’s mayor, Femke Halsema and the alderman for healthcare, Alexander Scholtes, have announced plans to invest 6 million euros to improve women’s safety.

“These are deeply shocking crimes that have led to widespread and justified public outrage, anger and grief,” wrote Halsema and Scholtes in a briefing to the city council.

“As far as we are concerned, these events also call for reflection and action: what more can we do to stop violence against women and better help women who become victims?” stated the officials. With this in mind, the extra funds will go towards prevention programmes such as an online platform and an app, which will make reporting easier, as well as buddy schemes for nightlife, and awareness campaigns.