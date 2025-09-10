Amsterdam invests 6 million euros to make the city safer for women
The city of Amsterdam is allocating 6 million euros to improve women’s safety in the Dutch capital. The funds will go towards measures such as a police platform dedicated to supporting victims of gender-based violence, prevention and improving the safety of public spaces.
Plans to improve women’s safety in Amsterdam
Following the murder of 17-year-old Lisa and other violent incidents against women in the Dutch capital, Amsterdam’s mayor, Femke Halsema and the alderman for healthcare, Alexander Scholtes, have announced plans to invest 6 million euros to improve women’s safety.
“These are deeply shocking crimes that have led to widespread and justified public outrage, anger and grief,” wrote Halsema and Scholtes in a briefing to the city council.
“As far as we are concerned, these events also call for reflection and action: what more can we do to stop violence against women and better help women who become victims?” stated the officials. With this in mind, the extra funds will go towards prevention programmes such as an online platform and an app, which will make reporting easier, as well as buddy schemes for nightlife, and awareness campaigns.
The municipality will also use some of the money to make the city’s streets safer at night, with better lighting and cycle path maintenance. The opening hours for the Sexual Violence Centre drop-in centre will also be extended.
Dutch police to set up platform to stop violence against women
Also a part of the plans, the police in Amsterdam will set up a new platform called “Stop Violence Against Women”, with around 30 officers. "The goal is to better support victims and eliminate bottlenecks within the police organisation," the letter states.
This will make it easier for female victims to report violence and file a police report, while also connecting police with prosecution services and social workers. Police officers will also be trained to recognise signs of violence and ultimately prevent femicide.
According to the city officials, many Amsterdammers came forward with ideas to end violence in recent weeks, showing “widespread public outrage and concern”. “We want to do this public concern justice by doing our utmost to stop violence, prevent it from happening again and offer victims the support they deserve,” wrote the mayor and alderman.
In the past few weeks, there have been several demonstrations in the Netherlands against gender-based violence, and the government is considering legalising pepper spray for self-defence.