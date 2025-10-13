Dutch police arrest 29 at anti-immigration protest in Amsterdam

29 people were arrested at the anti-immigration protest in Amsterdam on Sunday. While there were no major incidents, several demonstrators were chanting racist slogans and setting off fireworks as they marched towards the centre of the city. Dutch police made arrests for offences including insults, vandalism and public disorder.

Antisemitic chanting and vandalism at Amsterdam protest

After the previous anti-immigration protest in The Hague ended in riots, the police expanded the security risk zone in the Dutch capital for the protest organised by Nederland in Opstand (the Netherlands in Revolt) and increased police presence along the route of the march, with horses, dogs and a water cannon.

According to the police, the demonstrations were “generally peaceful”, however arrests were made when several people were setting off fireworks and pushing things over at Museumplein. During the march, some demonstrators were chanting racist and antisemitic phrases, some targeted towards GroenLinks-PvdA leader Frans Timmermans.

Once the main part of the protest was over, a group of people marched down Prinsengracht and were stopped by police. “Several arrests were also made for offences including insults, vandalism, and public disorder,” the police wrote in a statement. “The rest of the group was escorted by police to another location in the city.”