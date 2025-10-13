Dutch police arrest 29 at anti-immigration protest in Amsterdam
29 people were arrested at the anti-immigration protest in Amsterdam on Sunday. While there were no major incidents, several demonstrators were chanting racist slogans and setting off fireworks as they marched towards the centre of the city. Dutch police made arrests for offences including insults, vandalism and public disorder.
Antisemitic chanting and vandalism at Amsterdam protest
After the previous anti-immigration protest in The Hague ended in riots, the police expanded the security risk zone in the Dutch capital for the protest organised by Nederland in Opstand (the Netherlands in Revolt) and increased police presence along the route of the march, with horses, dogs and a water cannon.
According to the police, the demonstrations were “generally peaceful”, however arrests were made when several people were setting off fireworks and pushing things over at Museumplein. During the march, some demonstrators were chanting racist and antisemitic phrases, some targeted towards GroenLinks-PvdA leader Frans Timmermans.
Once the main part of the protest was over, a group of people marched down Prinsengracht and were stopped by police. “Several arrests were also made for offences including insults, vandalism, and public disorder,” the police wrote in a statement. “The rest of the group was escorted by police to another location in the city.”
Anti-immigration protestors insult Dutch politicians
Not only were some demonstrators carrying the prinsenvlag, a former Dutch flag with orange instead of red, that was once used by the far-right Dutch National Socialist Movement, but they were also chanting racist and antisemitic phrases. According to Het Parool, one group were even heard singing that Timmermans is a “filthy, dirty, cancer Jew”.
Timmermans was also later verbally abused by a group of men while being interviewed at a cafe in Amsterdam before an election debate. One of the men called him a “dirty dog” and gave a Nazi salute as he walked away.
Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema was also targeted in chants throughout the day. “If you confuse free speech with intimidation, you’re out,” she wrote on social media. “All our democratic leaders – whether their name is Wilders or Timmermans – must be able to debate freely. Hands off!”
Counter-demonstration goes off without a hitch
A counter-demonstration against racism and fascism was organised for the same time as the anti-immigration protest in Amsterdam. Hundreds of people gathered under the banner “Together against Fascism”. Compared to the other protests, it remained peaceful, reports NOS.